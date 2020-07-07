The United States is ‘looking at’ banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps, Pompeo says

Pompeo suggested the possible move during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, adding that “we’re taking this very seriously.”
Pompeo was asked by Ingraham whether the United States ought to be considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, “especially TikTok.”
“With respect to Chinese apps on people’s cell phones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too, Laura,” he said. “I do not want to get out in front of the President [Donald Trump], but it’s something we’re considering.”
Washington’s top diplomat added that individuals should only download the app “if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”
TikTok did not straight away respond to a request from CNN Business for comment.
TikTok has said previously that it operates separately from ByteDance. It says its data centers are situated entirely beyond China, and that none of that data is susceptible to Chinese law. US user data is stored in the United States, with a backup in Singapore, according to TikTok. A spokesperson for the business told CNN Business in May that it thinks the national security concerns are “unfounded.”
TikTok has exploded in popularity in the United States and other western countries, becoming the first Chinese social media platform to get significant traction with users outside of its home country. It was downloaded 315 million times in the initial three months of the year, more quarterly downloads than any other app in history, in accordance with analytics company Sensor Tower.
— This is a developing story and will be updated. Sherisse Pham contributed reporting.