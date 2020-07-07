The United States is ‘looking at’ banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps, Pompeo says

Pompeo suggested the possible move during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, adding that “we’re taking this very seriously.”

Pompeo was asked by Ingraham whether the United States ought to be considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, “especially TikTok.”

“With respect to Chinese apps on people’s cell phones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too, Laura,” he said. “I do not want to get out in front of the President [Donald Trump], but it’s something we’re considering.”

Washington’s top diplomat added that individuals should only download the app “if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”