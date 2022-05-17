“Voice of America”. The Ministry of Finance is looking for ways to protect the world economy from high energy prices

The US Treasury Department said on Tuesday that during a meeting of the G7 this week, they plan to offer European countries tariffs on Russian oil, which will be a quick alternative to a direct oil embargo.

EU officials see a step-by-step embargo on Russian oil imports as the next response to Russia’s war in Ukraine, but the dependence of some Eastern European countries on Russian energy is a major obstacle to imposing an embargo.

The US-imposed tariff mechanism would keep Russian oil on the market but limit the amount of export earnings to Moscow, Finnish officials told reporters in Brussels. The G7 finance ministers and central bankers will meet later this week.

As Russian oil is sold at a discount, tariffs could be set at a level that would bridge the gap on the one hand and reduce Russia’s profits on the other, US officials said. But it must be low enough for Russia to make more profit from its production costs, which will stimulate it to continue exporting, they added.

They say that if Russian oil remains on the market, it will be possible to avoid further increases in oil prices due to the European embargo, which could offset the impact of the embargo on Russian revenues.

Many governments want to stop buying Russian oil as soon as possible, but this carries a high risk of rising oil prices, officials say, so the Finns are considering developing pricing mechanisms, including tariffs, to help protect the world economy from further rising energy prices.

Proceeds from the tariffs could be used to rehabilitate Ukraine, a fund set up to do so, and force Moscow to pay at least part of the cost of massive reconstruction.

The proposal came after G7 leader Mario Draghi came up with the idea of ​​creating an oil buyer cartel during a meeting with President Joe Biden last week.