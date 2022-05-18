The United States appreciates the partnership with Armenia based on common democratic values ​​and continues to outline further positive developments in Armenian-American relations.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic and the United States of America, the US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Armenia Mrs. Lin M. Tracey gave an exclusive interview to Armenpress state news agency, talking about her diplomatic mission in Armenia, past and present experience, her personal impressions of the country, key issues on the whole agenda of Armenian-American relations, regional and international developments.

The US Ambassador spoke in detail about the general dynamics of the relations between Armenia and the United States for the last 30 years, their prospects and provided important information on the current development of bilateral relations.

According to Ambassador Tracy, the United States is committed to supporting Armenia’s democratic and economic reform agenda and to being Armenia’s partner in achieving those goals.

“We are committed to helping the Armenian people build a future based on common democratic values ​​and the path that the Armenian people chose in 2018 and once again reaffirmed 2021. “During the parliamentary elections,” said the US Ambassador to Armenia.