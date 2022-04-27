Washington is in favor of a long-term settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated.

“I have established quite active, direct cooperation with the leadership of both Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Blinken said. Together with the ministers, he “tries to help and promote the long-term political settlement of the Karabakh issue.”

“The United States opposes any unilateral action to destabilize the situation, especially by Azerbaijan,” said Anthony Blinken, speaking at a congressional hearing.