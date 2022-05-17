Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president, said that the West and the United States, which are waging a hybrid war against Russia, have become hostile states.

“What is happening today, what we are facing, is a hybrid war. This is reflected not only in the fact that American and British advisers dictate to the Ukrainian armed nationalists what to do, provide them with intelligence information, and so on. No. “They have waged a diplomatic war, a political war against us, they are trying to isolate us from the world, they have waged an economic war,” Peskov said.

He added that so far the wording of “unfriendly states” given to the West and the United States is mild.

“We still call them unfriendly states, but I would say they are already hostile states, because what they are doing is a war,” Peskov said.