Ermenihaber. The United States has unofficially offered Turkey to transfer to Ukraine Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft defense systems, which Ankara bought from Moscow, sparking a serious crisis in Turkish-American relations. This was stated by 3 high-ranking officials in an interview with Reuters.

According to Reuters, the unofficial proposal was discussed during US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman’s visit to Turkey in March.

The Turkish authorities have not commented on any US proposal to hand over S-400s to Ukraine. However, according to a Turkish source, the officials told Reuters that Ankara had rejected the offer, at the level of the Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, Paul Culb, a former CIA agent, published a remarkable article on the same subject in The Wall Street Journal. He suggested that the anti-aircraft systems purchased from Russia be transferred to Ukraine to fight Russian fighter jets, and that instead receive F-35 fighter jets from the United States. Kolb believed that such a move could help improve US-Turkish relations.