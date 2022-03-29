No matter how small the US administration’s assistance to Armenia and Artsakh is, the number of Armenian lobby groups in Congress is growing significantly. This year, however, taking into account the Russian-Ukrainian aggravation, it is difficult to say whether the Armenian lobby will be able to increase the amount of assistance, political scientist Gagik Hambaryan told Aysor.am.

“Armenia is in a rather difficult situation, as far as it is visible, we are moving in the direction of the Russian vector, which the United States does not like at all. It is not ruled out that this year the aid provided to Armenia will be sharply reduced, for the first time the United States will not provide assistance to the Artsakh Republic. “It is known that in the past years” Artsa “was not included in the lists of aid, but he received support in various measures,” said the political scientist.

Speaking about the role of the RA Ambassador to America Lilit Makunts in the above-mentioned process, Gagik Hamparian noted that the latter will hardly be able to protect the interests of Armenia, to contribute to the increase of the aid provided to our country.

“In general, the Armenian authorities have nothing to do with pro-Armenian processes in America for the last 4 years. “Armenian lobby groups have a role to play, as well as opportune international processes, where Armenia’s luck is involuntarily brought,” the political scientist said.

Let us remind you that the Armenian National Committee of America informs that the United States is reducing the aid provided to Armenia. President Biden offers only $ 24 million to Armenia, does not include any specific amount to help Artsakh. The same document mentions the provision of more than $ 164 million in military aid to Azerbaijan.