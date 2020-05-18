The Union of Employers of Armenia voices concern over the events surrounding the management of Ucom – Panorama

The Republican Union of Employers of Armenia, which has been working in Armenia since 2007 and represents greater than 20 % of Armenia’s largest firms, has expressed concern over the dangers to the financial system attributable to Armenia’s state and legislation enforcement businesses.

The official assertion of the union, specifically, reads:

“Staying dedicated to the steady enchancment of the enterprise setting, defending the pursuits of the enterprise neighborhood and employers to information financial progress and prosperity, the RUEA expressed its concern over the dangers of deviating from the necessities of the RA Constitution inside the framework of anti-corruption capabilities. That is, the state energy of the Republic of Armenia is applied on the foundation of the precept of separation and stability of legislative, govt and judicial powers, the provision of which should at all times accompany any motion.”

The assertion says that the Armenian financial system just isn’t but endowed with a big quantity of profitable enterprises, and it’s potential to not equate the historical past of the founders of enterprises with the repute and actions of the enterprise itself so as to not hurt a big quantity of beneficiaries.

“Ucom is widely popular and is known as a highly efficient organization, and in this regard, we have to ensure that its day-to-day business and reputation are not damaged,” the assertion mentioned.

It ought to be reminded that on April 28, Gurgen Khachatryan, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Ucom, acknowledged that he was demanded by excessive-rating state officers to alienate Ucom. The assertion was adopted by prison prosecution in opposition to Gurgen Khachatryan in addition to makes an attempt to hurt the firm, corresponding to the May 13 crackdown on Ucom’s cell community by unknown people.