The Union of Employers of Armenia concerned over developments surrounding Ucom management – Armenian News

Official press launch by Ucom

The Republican Union of Employers of Armenia, which has been working within the nation since 2007 and represents greater than 20 % of Armenia’s largest firms, has expressed concern over the dangers to the economic system brought on by Armenia’s state and regulation enforcement businesses. The official assertion of the union, specifically, reads:

“Staying dedicated to the continual enchancment of the enterprise atmosphere, defending the pursuits of the enterprise group and employers to information financial development and prosperity, the RUEA expressed its concern over the dangers of deviating from the necessities of the RA Constitution throughout the framework of anti-corruption features. That is, the state energy of the Republic of Armenia is applied on the premise of the precept of separation and steadiness of legislative, govt and judicial powers, the availability of which should all the time accompany any motion.”

The assertion says that the Armenian economic system is just not but endowed with a big quantity of profitable enterprises, and it’s potential to not equate the historical past of the founders of enterprises with the repute and actions of the enterprise itself so as to not hurt a big quantity of beneficiaries.

“Ucom is widely popular and is known as a highly efficient organization, and in this regard, we have to ensure that its day-to-day business and reputation are not damaged,” the assertion mentioned.

It ought to be reminded that on April 28, Gurgen Khachatryan, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Ucom, said that he was demanded by excessive-rating state officers to alienate Ucom. The assertion was adopted by legal prosecution in opposition to Gurgen Khachatryan in addition to makes an attempt to hurt the corporate, such because the May 13 crackdown on Ucom’s cellular community by unknown people.