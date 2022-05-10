Today, local Armenians organized protest rallies in front of the Armenian consulates in Glendale and Los Angeles, demanding the resignation of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. A march was carried out to the consulates with the flags of Artsakh, the slogan “wake up Lao” and chanting “without Nikol Armenia”. The demonstrators announced that the homeland is living in alarming days, and they, as the Diaspora, are obliged to clarify their position and make their voices heard by the compatriots of Armenia and Artsakh.

“They are also fighting for us and for us. There is no doubt that the Armenian government is pursuing a pro-Turkish policy. Giving up our national interests, they are ready to make friends with the tribe that still keeps our prisoners of war in custody. The Armenian who realizes that Artsakh can not be part of Azerbaijan, that the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia is inviolable, that the statehood of the Republic of Armenia is indisputable, must take to the streets and take part in shaping the fate of the Republic of Armenia. This applies to all Armenians around the world. “This is not a party struggle, the homeland is above everything,” the statement was read.

Citizen Shant Najaryan announced over the loudspeaker that Armenians from Western America to Eastern America and Canada have risen ․ “The goal is to liberate Armenia and Artsakh from the Turks and Turkish-like Armenians who are in power in Armenia. Let us awaken the type of Armenian with our complaints, the spirit of the victorious Armenian. Stand up, otherwise we will lose the legacy of our previous generations. Politicians lose, not the people and the army. The government is a traitor and does not support the homeland, which is filled with a soldier’s blood. ”

Shant Najaryan called on compatriots to end black-and-white divisions ․ “We would not have gathered here today if the policy of the Armenian government in the last four years had been aimed at the interests of Armenia and Artsakh. We have not bowed our heads and will not bow to Nikol, the Turks or the Azerbaijanis. Nor in front of some false groups that try to come to power and sell the homeland with patriotic calls. ”

Citizen Vram Martirosyan stated that the RA government did not fulfill its promises for four years, sold the homeland ․ “The unfortunate and the unlucky is Nicole, not Shushi. He pursued an anti-Armenian, pro-Turkish policy for four years and deceived the people. I wonder why people do not stand up for the salvation of the homeland. He gave Artsakh, and it was normal for him, he gives it from Armenia in parts, it is normal, he has to give it away, will new people stand up, will they stand up for the former homeland? “If we do not stand up today, we will lose all of Armenia.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN