The uneasy truce between China and India is effectively dead

The Indian government, keen to avert a nationalist backlash and preserve the strongman reputation of prime minister Narendra Modi, pretended throughout the crisis that all was well on the eastern front. Now, as gruesome details emerge of the bloodbath on the border, there is intensifying clamour for retaliation, revenge, and return of Indian territory.

India finds it self in an intractable position. Attempting to restore status quo ante bellum by resorting to a shooting war with China — which is measurably better overall, though India holds some distinct advantages in the high-altitude terrain — could prove too costly for India. At the same time, failing woefully to react forcefully to the brazen seizure of Indian land could embolden the Chinese to nibble at yet more Indian territory. On Tuesday, China declared sovereignty over-all of the Galwan Valley—an area named for a 19th-century Indian explorer in British employ.

Ironically, it is India’s increasing capabilities to withstand and repulse China that may have provoked Beijing to test India’s resolve. New Delhi has belatedly been upgrading the decaying infrastructure in Ladakh, including setting up roads and raising a concrete bridge to enable the swift movement of troops. It has additionally deepened its security and diplomatic partnership with Australia, Japan, and the United States – fellow democracies cautious with authoritarian China.

The experience of Ladakh may increase rather than decrease India’s pro-American tilt, and boost instead of halt its military build-up on its troubled northeastern border. The Indian government’s decision in mid-April to subject Chinese investments to additional layers of vetting may now pave the way in which for the formal erection of barriers to commerce between both countries. The already formidable civilian movement to boycott Chinese services and products will likely be augmented by a citizenly outcry from the trade surplus China enjoys with India: at not exactly $60 billion, roughly add up to India’s defence budget.

The 21st century was supposed to be the Asian century. What has happened in Ladakh is a turning point in Asia’s trajectory: a full-blown war might yet be deferred, but peace and cordiality between Asia’s chief powers is now inconceivable in the near or distant future. The uneasy truce which has governed the connection between China and India since they first went to war against one another in 1962 is effectively dead.

Kapil Komireddi is mcdougal of Malevolent Republic: A Short History of the New India