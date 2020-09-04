The ‘under 40’ crowd leading revolutions in health care

Good afternoon, readers.

Fortune released its newest 40 Under 40 list of the innovators, leaders, and otherwise good visionaries today. We did something a little various this time around: We broadened our list to numerous markets. So it’s truly something more similar to 200 under 40.

I ‘d motivate you to check out each and every single among those excellent people. But provided this is a health care newsletter, I wish to highlight a few of the health care leaders.

I was specifically struck by my discussion with Prem Tumkosit of the Merck Global Health Innovation Fund– the youngest ever individual to get to that position, a boy of immigrants, and a self-identified gay male who is now accountable for investing in the digital health business of the future.

“Seeing my own immigrant parents with chronic conditions painfully navigating the U.S. health care system and all of its challenges has always stuck with me,” Tumkosit informed me, including that it’s “why I became interested in health care in the first place.”

There are lots of, lots of others on the list who deserve your read, from Racquel Bracken of Venrock to Lily Peng of Google Health, who’s establishing algorithms that can do things like snuff out diabetes-related conditions by going through basic scans. Our health …

Read The Full Article