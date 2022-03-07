Today, Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan met with Lila Peters Yahyan, Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia.

During the meeting, the Minister thanked the UN Representative (UNDP), emphasizing that it is a potential partner in the process of Constitutional reform.

UN Representative Lila Peters Yahyan noted that UNDP is ready to always support the process of constitutional reform. The representative of the international organization also spoke about women’s rights, emphasizing that women should be represented in the Constitutional Reform Council. In response to the UN representative, the minister stressed that in order to maintain the gender balance, of course, the involvement of women would be welcome, but in many cases no female candidates were nominated by the interested bodies.

The Minister referred to the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Court, as well as to the reforms in the police, to which the United Nations (UNDP) has initially strongly supported.

Karen Andreasyan presented the agenda of the reforms implemented in the sphere of the Compulsory Enforcement Service, the state register, the penitentiary service. The Minister of Justice stressed that the role and support of international partners in these issues are very important.

In his speech, the acting UN Resident Coordinator noted that they are ready to support the digitalization of the justice sector and the fight against corruption.

At the end of the meeting the parties discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.

Information և Public Relations Department of the RA Ministry of Justice