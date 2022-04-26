The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has revised its March 1 bailout plan to provide $ 1.1 billion in funding over three months for humanitarian projects in Ukraine.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has called on donor countries to provide $ 2.25 billion to Ukraine to meet the needs of its people, instead of the previously announced $ 1.1 billion.

The official representative of the office Jens Larken stressed at a briefing in Geneva that the need to more than double the amount announced in advance, as well as to extend the term of the humanitarian program by 6 months instead of 3, is due to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

“The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, instead of the previously estimated 8.7 million, is now 15.7 million. “We are talking about programs to support the population, such as providing cash, food aid, basic necessities, shelter, roof,” said the official.