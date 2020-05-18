The Umbrella Academy: Netflix sets release date for second season

Netflix has introduced that the second season of The Umbrella Academy will premiere on 31 July 2020.

Based on Gerard Way’s comedian e-book collection of the identical title, The Umbrella Academy follows the adventures of a dysfunctional household of superheroes.

The first season starred Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Justin H Min, Aidan Gallagher and Robert Sheehan, all of whom are set to return for the forthcoming season.

Joining the forged for season two can be Yusuf Gatewood (The Originals), Marin Ireland (Homeland) and Ritu Arya (Humans).





Netflix will release 10 hour-long episodes concurrently. The streaming service introduced the information alongside a video, recorded by the celebrities from coronavirus lockdown.

In the video, set to “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany, the collection’s stars may be seen dancing round their respective properties.

The Umbrella Academy is about in a world the place, in 1989, 43 infants had been born on the identical day to totally different ladies who confirmed no indication of being pregnant the day earlier than. Seven of those kids had been adopted by a rich benefactor who grooms them into superheroes.