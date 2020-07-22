The Ultimate Treadmill Workout: Run Right, Hurt Less, and Burn More with Treadmill Interval Training



Maximize the burn and eliminate the pain with the BITE method!



Move over, HIIT–there's a new workout in town! The Balanced Interval Training Experience, or BITE method, helps you shed weight and improve your run faster than ever before. Based on David Siik's award-winning methodology and experience as an elite runner, fitness instructor, and celebrity trainer, this new running program strikes an ingenious middle ground between sprinting and distance training.



With a signature formula and flow, Siik's BITE method provides you with the most incredible workout you've ever had on a treadmill. His detailed regime takes all the guesswork out of how fast to go, at what incline, and for how long, so that you can just focus on your run. In a few short weeks, you'll find yourself burning fat, losing weight, and boosting your speed just by following these simple principles.



No matter what level you're at, The Ultimate Treadmill Workout will help you ramp up your fitness routine, surpass your goals, and achieve the physique you've always wanted!



