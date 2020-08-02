The Ultimate Player’s Guide to Minecraft – PlayStation Edition: Covers Both PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 Versions



Price: $9.99

(as of Aug 02,2020 10:49:55 UTC – Details)

The Ultimate Player’s Guide to Minecraft – PlayStation Edition

Minecraft: These worlds are YOURS!

Minecraft is WAY more than a game: it’s an alternate universe of creation, exhilaration, survival, adventure, passion! Don’t enter that universe alone. Take an experienced guide who’ll help you constantly as you learn the secrets of Minecraft on the PlayStation!

Stephen O’Brien has been obsessing over Minecraft since its earliest betas. He’s seen it all! Now, he’ll take you deep inside craft and mine, cave and menagerie, farm and village. He’ll reveal combat traps and tricks you need to know… teach you enchantments of unimaginable power… help you survive where few dare to go… help you OWN the infinite worlds of Minecraft! Based on the international best-seller of the same name, this book is ideal for Minecrafters of all ages.

Quick-start guide for first-night survival to get started NOW

Customize your experience: monstrous, peaceful, and more

Harvest resources, craft tools and shelters—let there be light

Grab your pickaxe: mine iron, gold, diamonds, and redstone

Escape (or defeat!) 14 types of hostile mobs

Get friendly mobs on your side and build automated farms

Brew potions to cure ills, gain superpowers, and to throw at enemies

Transform your shelter into a palace (or a secret underwater base)

Create customized worlds with unique seeds

Learn the secrets of redstone devices and build incredible rail systems

Play safely through The Nether and The End

Play with up to eight of your friends on PlayStation, or run in splitscreen mode

Stephen O’Brien is an Australian-born writer and entrepreneur now residing in Sydney after too many years in Silicon Valley. He has written more than 30 books, including several best- sellers. O’Brien founded Typefi, the world’s leading automated publishing system, and in his spare time invented a new type of espresso machine called mypressi. He’s a perpetual innovator who remains astounded at the unparalleled creativity Minecraft can engender.

This book was not created by and is not endorsed by Notch Development AB Corporation/Mojang Synergies AB Corporation, or Sony Computer Entertainment.