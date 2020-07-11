The Ultimate Guide to Pinterest Analytics

Want to reach a bigger audience on Pinterest? Understanding your Pinterest analytics is the best place to start!

Pinterest Analytics will help you target the right audience, skyrocket your Pin performance, sales, conversions, campaign targets, and more.

In our Ultimate Guide to Pinterest Analytics, we walk you through the ins and outs of one’s analytics dashboard, what each metric means, and ways to use this knowledge to develop a winning Pinterest content strategy:

Table of Contents:

Why Pinterest Analytics Matter Pinterest Analytics: Overview Pinterest Analytics: Key Metrics Pinterest Analytics: Audience Insights Pinterest Analytics for Video Pinterest Analytics for Trends

Why Pinterest Analytics Matter

Diving into your Pinterest analytics is a lot more than just learning which of one’s Pins were saved the absolute most.

Truly understanding how your content performs is the key to creating a content strategy that supports your business goals.

And by gaining an improved idea of what sort of content drives these different actions, you’ll be able to fine-tune your Pinterest strategy to drive the best possible results for your business!

Pinterest Analytics: An Overview

Pinterest Analytics is a free set of tools that a person with a Pinterest Business account can use to monitor key metrics and track their performance with time.

For example, you need to use Pinterest Analytics to see which of one’s Pins generated the most impressions, and those that drove the absolute most clicks to your website.

Having this level of insight is the best way to make informed content decisions, to be able to get the most from your Pinterest strategy!

You can also down load your Pinterest analytics as a CSV file, to get even more data for your social media reports.

Before you we delve into ways to use Pinterest Analytics to drive value for your business, there are a few key things you will need to do first:

Pinterest Analytics Prep Step #1: Claim Your Websites

Claiming your web site on Pinterest will add a verified symbol to the site URL on your profile.

But more importantly, it’ll display your profile photo next to any Pin that has been pinned from your website — that is great for raising awareness of your brand and growing your community!

Claiming your site will also allow you to to track all of the activity that’s happening on Pinterest around your website, so you’ll be able to see exactly what’s capturing people’s attention.

To claim your site, you’ll need to add a meta tag or upload an HTML file to your website’s Code. You can claim one website in your profile and a website can just only be claimed by one Pinterest account.

Pinterest Analytics Prep Step #2: Add a Save Button to Your Site

Next up, it’s a good idea to add a Save button to your website.

The Save button helps people to save your website’s content directly to Pinterest. Once you install the button, a clickable Pinterest logo can look on your website’s images. Visitors can click on the logo to save your content straight to their Pinterest boards.

This is another good way to encourage more Pinterest activity around your brand, and will also help Pinterest to gather more accurate data for the site!

Pinterest Analytics: Key Metrics

Pinterest is packed packed with helpful metrics to allow you to improve your content strategy. To access them, click the Analytics tab in the top left-hand corner of one’s profile page and select Overview.

In your Analytics Overview, you will see and your entire key Pin metrics, as well as filter them by content type, device, source, or format to better comprehend what’s doing work for your account.

Here’s a quick summary of each metric, and ways to use them to improve your performance:

Pinterest Metric #1: Impressions

If you’re unfamiliar with how impressions work, simply think of them as views.

Impressions reflect just how many times your Pins appear in front of Pinterest users — whether that’s in their Home Feed, search engine results, or through another user’s boards.

When you’re looking at your impressions stats across some of your Pins, it’s recommended to search for patterns, and try to identify trends.

For example, if several of your top-performing Pins are the same type of content (like a recipe Pin), this probably ensures that a lot of users are searching for key words related to that content, and your Pin SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMISATION is working!

Use this insight to hack your content strategy, so you’re always optimizing around what’s working well and driving more awareness for your business.

Pinterest Metric #2: Closeups

Closeups measure just how many times a user on Pinterest has clicked or tapped your Pin to take a zoomed-in look at it.

Often, people tap a Pin and take a closer look if they’re intrigued by the information you’ve shared.

This is a good benchmark of how interesting audiences are finding your Pin.

So in the event that you see certainly one of your Pins is getting an unusually large number of closeups, it might be recommended to dig into why. Is it because there’s valuable detail or information in the image? Or have you used a more eye-catching design?

Pinterest Metric #3: Closeup Rate

If you want to understand how your Pins are performing over all, the best way to do this is by monitoring your Closeup Rate.

When you look at your Closeup Rate graph, you’re looking at the percentage of your Pins that experienced at least one closeup for each date. If you see a raised percentage for one day, this means a greater number of your Pins were clicked on by users for a closer view!

This could be as you shared more Pins during those times, or your content resonated more with users due to a season event or trends.

ANALYTICS TIP: Once you select a metric, you may also go over to the “Split by” option to the right and separate important computer data by much more in-depth variables, such as content type or device. This extra insight can help you better comprehend what’s doing work for your account.

Pinterest Metric #4: Saves

Pinterest Saves indicate how many times a user has saved a Pin to certainly one of their boards.

This is a huge indicator for how much your articles is resonating with your audience, and when somebody saves your Pin, it shows up inside their followers’ feeds too — giving your organization valuable extra exposure.

Pinterest Metric #5: Save Rate

Similarly to Closeup Rate, your Save Rate indicates the percentage of saves your Pins (in total) generate over some time.

This is a great way to monitor how your Pinterest content strategy is working in general. A higher percentage of saves is a strong indicator that something is working! If you view a spike around a certain date, dig in to your content strategy from around that time.

Try replicating those content themes and search key words again, and monitor in the event that you see a similar spike in performance.

Pinterest Metric #6: Link Clicks

If you’re thinking about driving traffic (and potentially sales!) for your business, then this is actually the metric for you personally.

Link clicks show how many times users clicked through to your website from your own linked Pins, which is perfect for measuring your return on investment (ROI).

If you notice a Pin that’s generated lots of clicks, observe the type of content and the call-to-action in your Pin description.

Pins with high click numbers usually have the most successful call-to-actions, so keep utilizing the formats which can be working for your brand!

Pinterest Metric #7: Link Click Rate

Like Closeup Rate and Save Rate, your Link Click Rate tells you how your link clicks are performing with time.

If you notice any spikes or drops in your click rate percentage, it’s recommended to analyze your Pins from those periods. Pay special attention to your calls to action, content themes, Pin designs, and search key words to attempt to find a correlation.

Pinterest Metric #8 and #9: Total Audience and Monthly Total Audience

Selecting Total Audience will reveal the total unique number of users your content reached for each day in your selected date range:

So in the example above, 907 unique users saw at least one of one’s Pins on Tuesday, March 31.

If you toggle to Monthly Total Audience, you’ll see a cumulative, trailing 30-day count of one’s audience exposure.

For example, if on March 23 you saw your monthly final number is 36.6K, what this means is 36.6K unique Pinners have viewed your content within the last few 30 days prior to March 23. The following day, March 24 will track the 30 days prior to its date, etc.

The Monthly Total Audience is just a key forecasting metric because it takes into account a bigger date range sample.

Pinterest Metric #10 and #11: Engaged Audience and Monthly Engaged Audience

Selecting Engaged Audience will show you the sum total number of Pinterest users who interacted with your content in some manner for each day in your date range.

Same as Monthly Total Audience, if you select Monthly Engaged Audience as an alternative, the data points represent a cumulative, trailing 30-day count of your engaged audience members.

Depending on your goals, Monthly Engaged Audience could be more valuable to look at than Monthly Total Audience if you’re seeking to forecast and track your overall Pinterest strategy.

Pinterest Metric #12: Top Pins

Top Pins outlines your best-performing pins throughout the last 30 days, filtered by metrics including impressions, engagements, closeups, link clicks, and saves.

Your Top Pins list is a great overview because it supplies a comprehensive view of how your Pins are performing in relation to one another.

You can see which Pins are driving the absolute most value for the business over a set time frame at a glance, enabling you to get an instant feel for which Pins are working together with your audience.

Plus, in the event that you hover over a Top Pin you can view when that Pin was made.

This is great for understanding the life cycle of your Pins, as you may realize that your older Pins are in fact driving the best returns for the brand.

Pinterest Metric #13: Top Boards

Top Boards are similar to Top Pins, however for your Pinterest boards!

This metric maps out which of one’s boards would be the most popular amongst Pinterest users. That is, which boards users are interacting with the absolute most via clicking and saving your content.

Like your Top Pins, scoping out your top boards is essential because it informs you which boards you should keep pinning to, and what sort of content is resonating most readily useful with your audience.

Pinterest Analytics: Audience Insights

In addition to your Analytics Overview, you can also explore your Audience Insights on Pinterest.

To access them, go to Audience Insights under your Analytics tab:

From here, you can gain audience insights from your specific account, all Pinterest users, or even a comparison between the two.

By selecting your audience insights, you’ll see you can adjust the date range and choose to view insights for either your total audience or your engaged audience.

Whichever segment you decide on, you’ll view a categories and interests section, which ranks the most popular categories and related interests for the specific audience:

GROWTH TIP: One of the smartest ways to grow on Pinterest is to give your audience what they need to see. Take note of any relevant categories here which could align together with your brand’s Pinterest content strategy.

Learn More About Your Audience With Demographics

Underneath categories and interests, you’ll see your audience’s demographics information. Here you’ll see data about your audience’s age, gender, location, and these devices they use to browse your content.

This information is amazing for providing helpful targeting insights. Once you see who you’re reaching and what they care about, it is possible to edit your messaging and Pin publishing strategy to resonate much more.

For example, in the event that you see that lots of your Pinterest users are based in the U.K., you should consider this in your articles plan. You could publish campaigns targeted around popular U.K. sales events, such as Boxing Day.

Pinterest Analytics for Video

Next up on your Analytics tab is the Video option.

The analytics options here cater specifically to the various ways you can gauge the success of one’s video Pins.

For each video Pin you publish, there’s clickable data sections that show video views, total watch time, link clicks, and saves.

Similar to your Overview analytics, you can filter and sort data by device, organic Pins, impressions, clicks, saves, and more.

TIP: If you will find most of your video views are via mobile devices, ensure that your video Pins are optimized for mobile viewing before publishing!

Pinterest Analytics for Trends

You may not have admission to this Analytics tab yet, but trust us — it’s one to look forward to!

Trends Analytics gives you insanely valuable insight into what the Pinterest world happens to be searching for.

Plus, you may also click through each trend to view a timeline of when the topic rose to fame and the most popular pins associated with the topic.

This is great for gathering inspiration to inform your articles strategy, so you’re always tapping into the latest and most popular trends.

By analyzing your Pinterest analytics, you’ll be able to optimize your articles strategy and build an audience that loves your articles, engages together with your brand, and buys your products.

So exactly what are you awaiting? Jump straight into your Pinterest analytics today!

