The Ultimate Guide to Pinterest Ads

Pinterest Ads certainly are a fast-pass ticket to boosting your reach on Pinterest.

And since Pinterest is just a discovery platform, it’s filled up with users that have intent to purchase.

In this ultimate guide to Pinterest ads, we’re covering all you need to know: from creating your 1st ad to making sure they stand out from the crowd and reach finally your business goals.

Table of Contents

What Are Pinterest Ads? An Overview of the Different Types of Pinterest Ads Formats How to Set a Target Audience for Pinterest Ads 3 Tips for Creating Awesome Pinterest Ads How to Measure the Success of Pinterest Ads

What Are Pinterest Ads?

Pinterest Ads are typically exactly like any other Pins, except they’ve been sponsored to receive extra exposure in relevant search results.

Pinterest Business account holders can choose to promote existing best-performing pins, create a new image or video, and even promote a picture that’s been pinned from the website.

Once an ad is established in Pinterest Ads Manager, it will can be found in users’ Home feeds and relevant serp’s:

So how does Pinterest decide which ads to display in a user’s Home feed?

This is typically centered on a user’s historical activity.

For example, if a user regularly searches for beauty or wellness inspiration, it’s likely that ads related to these topics will pop up inside their feed.

Pinterest Ads can be targeted by demographics such as age and location, and also categories and interests, so you can reach the right audience for your brand.

They’re one of the most effective ways to drive traffic, increase conversions, and boost brand awareness!

Want to deep dive in to Pinterest marketing strategies? We’ve got you covered with your complete guide to using Pinterest for business!

An Overview of the Different Types of Pinterest Ads Formats

Pinterest offers several ad formats to help you meet your specific campaign goals.

Before you start a Pinterest ad campaign, it’s crucial to understand the unique values of each format.

Each ad format is designed to meet key campaign objectives, which Pinterest breaks down into a few categories:

Brand Awareness

Brand Awareness Video Views

Video Views Traffic

Traffic Conversions

Conversions Catalogues sales

Here are the 5 different types of Pinterest ad formats you can select from:

Pinterest Ad Type #1: Promoted Pins

Promoted Pins are one of the most popular types of ad on Pinterest, and once and for all reason.

Over 83% of weekly US Pinners make purchases centered on Pins they see from brands, so giving your Pins a supplementary visibility boost is always a good idea.

The Promoted Pin format gives you to showcase products and content in simple vertical or square image or video formats, like this example from MOO:

Once a user saves a Promoted Pin to a board, the “Promoted” label disappears — making it in to an organic Pin being shared in the Pinterest ecosystem.

And as more folks save, your brand gains more exposure at no extra cost. For example, this is what the Promoted Moo Pin appears like after it’s been saved to a Pinner’s board saved:

When a user clicks the Promoted Pin, they’re led straight to your internet site in a one-tap redirect.

Pinterest ads previously followed a two-tap system, where the first click enlarged the Pinterest ad, but this process has since been streamlined to increase the probability of conversion.

TIP: Organic Rich Pins still work via the two-tap system, so Promoted Pins really do give brands an edge here.

For the Promoted Pin format, listed below are the recommended specifications:

File type: .PNG or .JPEG

File type: .PNG or .JPEG Ideal aspect ratio: 2:3

Ideal aspect ratio: 2:3 File size: Max 10 MB

Pinterest Ad Type #2: Promoted Carousels

Promoted Carousels are similar to Promoted Pins, except they allow users to swipe through multiple pictures or videos (known as “cards”) in one Pin.

Available for both desktop and mobile, Promoted Carousels allow you to add 2 to 5 cards.

Each card has its title, description, and link. You may potentially link to 5 different web pages from Promoted Carousel — which can be great for creating more conversion opportunities from the single Pin!

According to an incident study by Pinterest, REI’s Carousel Ad boosted their click-through-rate by 32%!

This ad format is ideal if you’re looking to promote multiple products or want to show off one product which has multiple features, with each card highlighting a different feature.

As for where this ad format lives, they can pop-up anywhere that normal Pins can. The only thing that makes them visually distinctive from other pins is the dotted swipe prompt below the initial card in the Carousel Pin:

For the Promoted Carousel format, listed below are the recommended specifications:

Images:

Image count: 2-5 pictures per Pinterest Carousel

Image count: 2-5 pictures per Pinterest Carousel File type: PNG or JPEG

File type: PNG or JPEG Max quality: 32 MB per image

Max quality: 32 MB per image Aspect ratio: 1:1 or 2:3

Character count:

Title: Up to 100 characters. The first 30-35 characters will show in people’s feeds.

Description: Up to 500 characters. The first 50-60 characters are most important.

Pinterest Ad Type #3: Promoted Video Pins

Video Pins are a smart way to share stronger stories with your audience, and they’re great for increasing viewer retention too.

So giving your Video Pins a supplementary boost is definitely an excellent way to bolster your Pinterest performance!

Although Promoted Video Pins work exactly like Promoted Pins, Pinterest reports that users are 53% more likely to obtain a brand/product after seeing a video.

Available for desktop or mobile, this ad format is optimal for “how-to’s” or telling more engaging stories of a brand or product.

TIP: Always optimize your Promoted Video Pins for silent viewing. Many users watch videos with the sound off, so using text overlays is a great way to keep every viewer engaged!

Take note of how technical apparel brand ADAY reaches all their viewers through the use of text on the videos:

Pinterest offers two sizes for Promoted Video Pins: Max width and standard.

Standard width videos are the same size as regular Pins, whereas max-width video spreads across the feed, minimizing distraction from competing Pins.

Maximum video exposure is usually more expensive, as minimum bids start higher.

For Promoted Video Pins, make use of the specs below:

File type: .mp4, .mov or .m4v

File type: .mp4, .mov or .m4v Encoding: H.264 or H.265

Encoding: H.264 or H.265 Max file size: Up to 2GB

Max file size: Up to 2GB Video length: Minimum 4 seconds, maximum 15 minutes

Video length: Minimum 4 seconds, maximum 15 minutes Aspect ratio: Shorter than 1:2 (width:height), taller than 1.91:1

TIP: Pinterest recommends making your videos square (1:1) or vertical (2:3, 9:16).

Character counts:

Title: Up to 100 characters. The first 30-35 characters will show in people’s feeds.

Description: Up to 500 characters. The first 50-60 characters are usually to appear in people’s feeds, so put your most important info first.

Promoted Video Pins can can be found in users’ home feeds, serp’s, and the “more like this” section under a Pin Closeup.

Pinterest Ad Type #4: Shopping Pins

This format is perfect for, you guessed it, all things shopping!

Pinterest’s Shopping Pins allow you to upload products and services from your catalog and turn them in to Pins that work to reach people when they’re deciding what to buy.

Brands use them to promote such things as the latest spring fashion, family room decor, home fitness equipment, and more.

Available for desktop or mobile, the campaign objective here is conversions (i.e. driving sales). Shopping Pins also can be found in the same places as a Promoted Pin would, like in a user’s Home feed.

Shopping Pins are extra valuable for brands while they can be loaded up with product details. They’re marked with indicators that users can easily tap to see more product information.

This is ideal if you’re looking to share the standout selling points of your products and services. As a best practice, Pinterest suggests you tag 4-6 dots in an image, linking each dot to the exact product’s webpage.

Home and garden store Lowe’s used Shopping campaigns to transition users from discovery to purchase.

Pinterest says Lowe’s saw a 20% higher click-through-rate and a 76% higher return on ad spend than their original goal — all with their Shopping Pins!

Pinterest Ad Type #5: App Install Pins

App Install Pins are action-oriented ads you need to use to drive app downloads.

These Pins link to any Apple Store or Google Play app URL and whenever somebody clicks on a Promoted App Pin, they can down load the linked app without even having to leave Pinterest.

Promoted App Pins have an easy install button, nevertheless, you can also promote certain options that come with your app with the Pin’s description, like 8fit:

And with 80% of Pinners using Pinterest on mobile, this format could be a valuable way to drive more app downloads for your business.

How to Set a Target Audience for Pinterest Ads

Pinterest adverts give you the ability to place your adverts in front of custom target audiences. Like advertising on Instagram and Facebook, when you create a Pinterest ad, you would like to create your Pin to reach audiences which are most likely to engage with it.

Setting Your Target Audience

When creating Pinterest ads, you would like to be intentional about who your market is and why. Set your target audience based on the categories of people who have the best likelihood of wanting and purchasing your products and services.

Pinterest ads permit you to target based on gender, location, language, and device.

In terms of budgeting options, default is Pinterest’s recommended route to give you the most exposure. So if you’re not sure where to start, this could be an excellent option for you personally.

You can also set where you need your adverts to display, such as in Browse or Search (with Browse placements showing up in the house feed and Related Pins).

3 Tips for Creating Awesome Pinterest Ads

There are good adverts, and then you can find great adverts.

So with this in mind, listed below are our 3 top strategies for creating awesome Pinterest adverts that drive value for the business or brand:

Pinterest Ads Tip #1: Create Beautiful Images

You want your ads to be beautiful, captivating, and scroll-stopping. Be sure to use high-resolution, vertical pictures to give your Pins a competitive edge.

TIP: Always stay within Pinterest’s recommended ad specifications which means you don’t end up getting a distorted or truncated Pin.

The nice thing about it is there are plenty of easy-to-use applications to create visually appealing Pinterest ads. Here are a few to select from:

You can also take to adding a text overlay to strengthen your ad’s message!

Use Later’s text editor to add text to your Pins as you schedule them — you can find over 10 different fonts and multiple formatting options to select from!

Pinterest Ads Tip #2: Make Your Ads Interactive

The most successful Pinterest ads frequently include some interactivity or personalization.

For example, P.volve uses Promoted Pins to advertise a free quiz to find your perfect core work out:

Burberry has also attempted interactive experiences on Pinterest.

The fashion and beauty brand worked with Pinterest worked together to create a customized beauty experience on the platform. Users filled out a brief questionnaire about their beauty routines, then received a personalized board with a variety of product information, beauty guidelines, and monogrammed content.

These custom Pins helped people experience Burberry products and services in a more personalized way — and even though this type of experience needs to be custom-built using the Pinterest API, it can show how flexible the platform may be.

Pinterest Ads Tip #3: Include Clear Branding

As we’ve already covered, Pinterest is just a highly visual platform — so adding your name or logo to your Pinterest adverts is a great way to double-down on brand awareness and consideration.

For Promoted Video Pins, Pinterest suggests showing branding within the initial few seconds of the clip.

TIP: Remember to position your branding so that it continues to be clearly visible in Pinterest search results.

How to Measure the Success of Pinterest Ads

Once your ad is live, it is possible to track how it’s doing in your Pinterest Ads Manager dashboard. To make it, go to “Ads” and toggle involving the drop-down menu items, like “Overview” and “Reporting”.

In “Overview” you can set the date range and view metrics like impressions, link clicks, and saves for your active or completed ads.

[image]

In “Reporting” you can dive into just how much awareness, traffic, app installs, conversions, or video views your ad got, with respect to the ad format you selected.

Once you observe how it’s doing, you can make thoughtful changes to improve and additional optimize the next campaign. Next time it is possible to alter your target audience, boost your spend, or you can try different formats.

It may be intimidating to start running Pinterest ads, but they’re one of the better ways to grow your audience and drive sales on the platform!

Plus, by consistently monitoring your analytics, your strategy will improve with each campaign you run.

