The UK’s troubled coronavirus response becomes more complicated

From Monday, companies in England can ask personnel to go back to offices if they think they are Covid-19 safe.

When the policy was revealed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month, he was implicated of “passing the buck on this big decision to employers” by the UK’s Trades Union Congress (TUC). The TUC slammed the federal government for revealing such a relocation while the nation’s widely-criticized test and trace facilities was “still patchy.”

Also releasing on Monday is an appealing federal government plan, “Eat Out to Help Out,” targeted at getting dining establishments back on their feet as the UK’s furlough plan pertains to an end. Throughout August, individuals eating in restaurants from Monday to Wednesday are to be provided a 50% discount rate– minimal to ₤10 ($13) per individual, and not consisting of alcohols.

Both policies belong to a broader strategy to get the UK’s economy moving after months of lockdown kept numerous Brits stuck inside and working from house while services in the hospitality market that count on their customized were required to stop running.

But these relocate to soften coronavirus avoidance procedures, in order to reboot the economy, come at the very same time as cases are increasing in Europe. Last week, Johnson himself cautioned that “the risk is starting to bubble up again,” on the continent, including: “I’m scared you are …

