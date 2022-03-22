The Ukrainian crisis will have a direct impact on Armenia and Artsakh. Andranik Tchanyan, a member of the “Hayastan” parliamentary faction, has such an opinion.

“Many crucial issues are being resolved. We, as a people who have gone through two large-scale wars, want the issue to be resolved very quickly at the negotiating table, and we especially want peace, as brotherly peoples have come out against each other,” he said in the National Assembly. he:

The opposition MP noted that everything should be done so that Armenia and Artsakh have their subjectivity in the newly formed world order and get an opportunity for development.

“And it is obvious that a new world order is being formed. I would like to express my surprise at what kind of world order is being formed at least at the moment. Western, or as it is commonly said, universal values ​​are close to our hearts: democracy, human rights, rule of law. Today, the West has hardened its civilized vectors based on the rejection of the two plagues of the 20th century, namely, not to equate human rights with national racial, religious, sexual and other differences, and the second pillar in the West is a market economy based on private ownership. It is the defense of the institution of law and it is painful to look back at how the West, the cradle of those values, and Europe have deviated from those values. “Today we see shameful manifestations of anti-Russian sentiment, which are unacceptable, and we see anti-national propaganda being carried out on a national basis,” he said.

He noted that the two diseases that Europe has fought against are fascism and Bolshevism, but today we see fascism and Bolshevism against Russia, against the Russian people.

“This is unacceptable and discredits Europe, the Europe we love and whose values ​​many of us have fought for. “I would like the West to return to its values ​​and stop the deviations of the value system that we see today, and in the new world system I would like Armenia to move forward without a symbol of defeat and with wide opportunities for development,” Andranik Tjanyan emphasized.