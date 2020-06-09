The UK is crawling with monuments to slavery. The Robert Milligan statue in Tower Hamlets should be next to go

On Sunday in Bristol, Black Lives Matter protesters pulled down a Grade II listed statue of Edward Colston, a 17th century slave dealer, and pushed it into the harbour. Erected in 1895, the statue has lengthy been a determine of controversy.

In my borough, exterior the Museum of London Docklands at West India Quay, stands a statue of Robert Milligan, the service provider who was the driving drive behind the creation of the West India Docks. Despite this achievement, Milligan owned two sugar plantations in Jamaica, which had been labored by over 500 enslaved folks. Born in 1746 and the son of a Dumfries shopkeeper, Milligan was at all times towards the abolition of the slave commerce till the day he died in 1809.

Liberal Democrat Federal Board Member, Elaine Bagshaw, who introduced Milligan’s statute to my consideration mentioned: “There’s no need for statues in public places that celebrate and venerate people that ripped thousands from their homes and traded them based on the colour of their skin. We can remember the slave trade without celebrating the perpetrators. It’s time for it to be removed.”





Regardless of our personal private views, most individuals would agree that utilizing violence throughout a protest is not – and by no means will be – condoned. We can’t work collectively to promote inclusion, understanding and peace by way of aggression or destruction. If these statues are eliminated, it should be executed legally.

When my father first got here to England as a younger man, he labored on the docks of the east finish, which has a historical past of colonialism. The Lascars, seamen recruited by the British East India Company, had been specialists in seamanship, ship building and port activities, and many of the City of London was constructed on the transatlantic slave commerce. They got much less meals and had been solely paid 5 per cent of white sailors’ wages, regardless of being anticipated to work longer hours. They additionally performed a major position throughout wars, together with the First World War.

As a part of its training programme, the Museum of London Docklands shows information and stories in regards to the transatlantic slave commerce in its galleries and objects associated to British colonial rule in Sierra Leone, however this can solely be seen if one visits the museum.

The different aspect of the argument over eradicating statues is that if we take away these statues, will we be eradicating part of historical past whether or not it was good or dangerous.

The different resolution may be to depart the statues in situ, however erect a plaque or info stand that explains who these folks had been and the way their behaviour basically led to lots of the points we face at the moment.

Nevertheless, whereas it is vital to protect historical past and tradition, is it nonetheless vital to preserve statues that depict the exploitation of individuals? Since we allegedly dwell in a society that promotes equality, if statues representing folks’s historic achievements are erected, then why are there no statues of enslaved individuals who rebelled towards their slave masters and tried to escape?

1/23 Martin Luther King, Civil Rights Leader “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin, but by the content of their character.” Getty Images 2/23 Dorothy Height, Women’s and Civil Rights Activist “Civil rights are civil rights. There are no persons who are not entitled to their civil rights. We have to recognise that we have a long way to go, but we have to go that way together.” Getty Images 3/23 Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Author and Activist “Race doesn’t really exist for you because it has never been a barrier. Black folks don’t have that choice.” Getty Images 4/23 Michelle Obama, Former US First Lady “Race and racism is a reality that so many of us grow up learning to just deal with. But if we ever hope to move past it, it can’t just be on people of colour to deal with it. It’s up to all of us – black, white, everyone – no matter how well-meaning we think we might be, to do the honest, uncomfortable work of rooting it out.” Ritzau Scanpix/AFP through Getty Ima 5/23 Nelson Mandela, Former President of South Africa “No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.” Getty Images 6/23 Barack Obama, Former US President “We have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly ‘normal’ – whether it’s while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park. This shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 America. It can’t be ‘normal’. If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better.” Getty 7/23 James Baldwin, Author “The American idea of racial progress is measured by how fast I become white.” Getty Images 8/23 Harriet Tubman, Abolitionist and Activist “There was one of two things I had a right to: liberty or death. If I could not have one, I would take the other, for no man should take me alive. I should fight for liberty as long as my strength lasted.” Reuters 9/23 Angela Davis, Writer and Activist “We have no intention of stopping this fight until we have eradicated every single remnant of racism in this country.” Getty Images 10/23 Maya Angelou, American Poet “Prejudice is a burden that confuses the past, threatens the future, and renders the present inaccessible.” Getty Images 11/23 Audre Lorde, Poet “Women responding to racism means women responding to anger. Anger of exclusion, of unquestioned privilege, of racial distortions, of silence, ill-use, stereotyping, defensiveness, misnaming, betrayal, and co-optation.” Rex Features 12/23 Ida B. Wells, Journalist and Civil Rights Activist “Virtue knows no colour line, and the chivalry which depends upon complexion of skin and texture of hair can command no honest respect.” Getty Images 13/23 Ella Baker, Human Rights Activist “Until the killing of black men, black mothers’ sons, becomes as important to the rest of the country as the killing of a white mother’s son, we who believe in freedom cannot rest until this happens.” Rex Features 14/23 Rosa Parks, Activist “As far back as I can remember, I knew there was something wrong with our way of life when people could be mistreated because of the colour of their skin.” AFP through Getty Images 15/23 Kofi Annan, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate “Ignorance and prejudice are the handmaidens of propaganda. Our mission, therefore, is to confront ignorance with knowledge, bigotry with tolerance, and isolation with the outstretched hand of generosity. Racism can, will, and must be defeated.” Getty Images 16/23 Oprah Winfrey, Talk Show Host and Philanthropist “I was raised to believe that excellence is the best deterrent to racism or sexism. And that’s how I operate my life.” Getty Images 17/23 Desmond Tutu, Human Rights Activist “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.” Getty 18/23 Bell Hooks, American Author “I will not have my life narrowed down. I will not bow down to somebody else’s whim or to someone else’s ignorance.” 19/23 Claudette Colvin, Civil Rights Activist “I knew then and I know now that, when it comes to justice, there is no easy way to get it. You can’t sugarcoat it. You have to take a stand and say: ‘This is not right’.” Getty Images for Tory Burch Foun 20/23 Eldridge Cleaver, Political Activist and Author “You either have to be part of the solution, or you’re going to be part of the problem.” AFP through Getty Images 21/23 Unita Blackwell, Politician and Civil Rights Activist “Change depends on people knowing the truth. Change depends on people speaking that truth out loud. That’s what movements do. Movements educate people to the truth. They pass along information and ideas that many others do not know, and they cause them to ask questions, to challenge their own long-held beliefs. Movements are the way ordinary people get more freedom and justice. Movements are how we keep a check on power and those who abuse it.” 22/23 Ruby Bridges, Civil Rights Activist “Kids know nothing about racism. They’re taught that by adults.” 23/23 Frederick Douglass, Abolitionist and Orator “It is not light that we need, but fire; it is not the gentle shower, but thunder. We need the storm, the whirlwind, and the earthquake.” Rex Features

In 1831 in Jamaica, for instance, more than 20,000 slaves seized management of the north-west nook of the island, setting fireplace to planters’ homes. It took the British Army and militia a month to restore order. The rebellion resulted in the demise of round 200 enslaved Africans and 14 white folks, and a minimum of 340 enslaved rebels had been hanged or shot afterwards.

Roderick Lynch, chair of Liberal Democrat Campaign for Racial Equality, whose ancestors had been enslaved folks from the Caribbean paradise island of Saint Lucia, identified that his surname originates from a slave proprietor. He mentioned: “We do not need statues of racist slave traders to remind us of the atrocities committed against black people. Erecting a statue of someone based on just one philanthropic act whilst forgetting the countless injustices for which they were responsible is, frankly, an insult. If you visit any of these statues, they mention nothing about the years of barbaric slavery.”

After the abolition of slavery, Britain paid hundreds of thousands in compensation to slave homeowners relatively than those that had been enslaved. We are speaking about rewarding the individuals who put black folks into the chains of bondage, together with infants and youngsters. Those who benefited from the enslavement of harmless and tortured people, don’t deserve the honour of a statue. They should be reserved solely for many who carry out heroic actions, those that result in constructive change and people who battle for peace, equality, and international unity.

Rabina Khan is a Liberal Democrat councillor for Shadwell in Tower Hamlets Council