The UK is crawling with monuments to slavery. The Robert Milligan statue in Tower Hamlets should be next to go

On Sunday in Bristol, Black Lives Matter protesters pulled down a Grade II listed statue of Edward Colston, a 17th century slave dealer, and pushed it into the harbour. Erected in 1895, the statue has lengthy been a determine of controversy.
In my borough, exterior the Museum of London Docklands at West India Quay, stands a statue of Robert Milligan, the service provider who was the driving drive behind the creation of the West India Docks. Despite this achievement, Milligan owned two sugar plantations in Jamaica, which had been labored by over 500 enslaved folks. Born in 1746 and the son of a Dumfries shopkeeper, Milligan was at all times towards the abolition of the slave commerce till the day he died in 1809.
Liberal Democrat Federal Board Member, Elaine Bagshaw, who introduced Milligan’s statute to my consideration mentioned: “There’s no need for statues in public places that celebrate and venerate people that ripped thousands from their homes and traded them based on the colour of their skin. We can remember the slave trade without celebrating the perpetrators. It’s time for it to be removed.”
Regardless of our personal private views, most individuals would agree that utilizing violence throughout a protest is not – and by no means will be – condoned. We can’t work collectively to promote inclusion, understanding and peace by way of aggression or destruction. If these statues are eliminated, it should be executed legally.
When my father first got here to England as a younger man, he labored on the docks of the east finish, which has a historical past of colonialism. The Lascars, seamen recruited by the British East India Company, had been specialists in seamanship, ship building and port activities, and many of the City of London was constructed on the transatlantic slave commerce. They got much less meals and had been solely paid 5 per cent of white sailors’ wages, regardless of being anticipated to work longer hours. They additionally performed a major position throughout wars, together with the First World War.
As a part of its training programme, the Museum of London Docklands shows information and stories in regards to the transatlantic slave commerce in its galleries and objects associated to British colonial rule in Sierra Leone, however this can solely be seen if one visits the museum.
The different aspect of the argument over eradicating statues is that if we take away these statues, will we be eradicating part of historical past whether or not it was good or dangerous.
The different resolution may be to depart the statues in situ, however erect a plaque or info stand that explains who these folks had been and the way their behaviour basically led to lots of the points we face at the moment.
Nevertheless, whereas it is vital to protect historical past and tradition, is it nonetheless vital to preserve statues that depict the exploitation of individuals? Since we allegedly dwell in a society that promotes equality, if statues representing folks’s historic achievements are erected, then why are there no statues of enslaved individuals who rebelled towards their slave masters and tried to escape?
In 1831 in Jamaica, for instance, more than 20,000 slaves seized management of the north-west nook of the island, setting fireplace to planters’ homes. It took the British Army and militia a month to restore order. The rebellion resulted in the demise of round 200 enslaved Africans and 14 white folks, and a minimum of 340 enslaved rebels had been hanged or shot afterwards.
Roderick Lynch, chair of Liberal Democrat Campaign for Racial Equality, whose ancestors had been enslaved folks from the Caribbean paradise island of Saint Lucia, identified that his surname originates from a slave proprietor. He mentioned: “We do not need statues of racist slave traders to remind us of the atrocities committed against black people. Erecting a statue of someone based on just one philanthropic act whilst forgetting the countless injustices for which they were responsible is, frankly, an insult. If you visit any of these statues, they mention nothing about the years of barbaric slavery.”
After the abolition of slavery, Britain paid hundreds of thousands in compensation to slave homeowners relatively than those that had been enslaved. We are speaking about rewarding the individuals who put black folks into the chains of bondage, together with infants and youngsters. Those who benefited from the enslavement of harmless and tortured people, don’t deserve the honour of a statue. They should be reserved solely for many who carry out heroic actions, those that result in constructive change and people who battle for peace, equality, and international unity.
Rabina Khan is a Liberal Democrat councillor for Shadwell in Tower Hamlets Council