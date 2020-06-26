The UK and world must act to stop Israeli Apartheid – Middle East Monitor

Whether or not Israel’s government sees through the annexation of any area of the occupied West Bank starting in July as the newly formed Israeli government has declared, a very important factor is clear, this is not an existential threat to the Palestinian people.

It can be an existential threat to the two-state solution.

The land and individuals of Palestine wont disappear. Occupation, colonisation and discrimination might continue. But our national identity, ancient civilisation and historical narrative will keep on undimmed. So will our struggle for freedom, justice and rights.

What can happen is that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will secure an individual gain at the cost of the spot and the world. Because annexation could be the final nail in the coffin for hopes of a two-state aim solution.

Moreover, if Israel gets away with it, it’s at the expense of global order and justice everywhere.

This is a cost the Palestinian leadership and people are determined shall maybe not be paid by future generations. We look to world countries for help, but we’re not standing still.

We took steps already and have decided to simply take more.

We are also one of many. Netanyahu’s stated intention to begin annexation has set the world scrambling to unite in opposition.

Indeed, Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke for the vast majority of world leaders when that he recently told the UK parliament that annexation amounted to a breach of international law to which he “strongly” objected.

But neither the Prime Minister nor any other leader has specified what measures they will simply take to prevent Israel from breaking that a lot of foundational section of international law that prohibits the acquisition of territory by force.

What’s more, the issue of annexation in addition has functioned as a diversion: The discussion has been about how to prevent annexation when it ought to be about how to end occupation.

This is classic Israel. Move the goalposts, then reap the plaudits when returning to somewhere nearby the starting position. They’ve done it with the illegal settlements for years.

Even if annexation doesn’t go ahead, that only takes us right back to a status quo in which Israel has imposed geographic and demographic fragmentation on our people and land with ever-deepening occupation and colonisation.

The solution cannot simply be the status quo. It has to be saving a two-state vision for peace.

And this is the real dilemma that confronts Palestinians and the world: Twenty-seven years after the Oslo Accords that was meant to locate a negotiated two-state solution, a broad Israeli unity government has alternatively committed to unilateral annexation of significant swathes of occupied territory, effectively nulling all previous agreements with the PLO.

It did so according to a White House plan that also stipulates that Israel maintains “overriding security control” over all territory west of the River Jordan.

Taken together, it is a direct contradiction to the premise that underpinned not merely Oslo, but international resolutions that light emitting diode to Oslo and every negotiation since: the principle of a negotiated two-state partition centered on 1967 borders.

What are at stake this can be a very two-state paradigm.

That is the reason Palestine rejected the US plan. It had not been only since it was a negative deal nonetheless it undermines the inspiration of 30 years of two-state peace-making.

It is the reason why President Mahmoud Abbas has declared, upon announcement of the Israeli government that it plans to annex occupied Palestinian territories, that Palestine is absolved of all agreements with Israel and has ended all contacts with Israel and the US administration.

This is really a moment of truth, for people and the world. Either we double down on our efforts to achieve a two-state outcome or we return back to the pre-1993 dynamic.

And if Israel annexes even an inch of territory this is where we will go.

Let me be clear: We usually do not want to disband the Palestinian National Authority. The PNA is really a hard-won achievement paid for in decades of struggle.

But it is also no end in it self. The PA is supposed to be a precursor to circumstances and we shall not allow it become a rope for our own necks.

We continue to suggest ways forward, including calling for a multilateral peace-making mechanism based on international law and the Arab Peace Initiative.

We achieve this because we believe it is still possible to save the two-state vision.

But it’s going to necessitate an urgent and real international commitment that pre-emptively confronts Israel with specific consequences for its actions, including ramifications for political and trade relations along with sanctions.

It should include the immediate recognition of the State of Palestine on 1967 borders to redress a little the total amount of power between the sides and pave the way for meaningful resolution.

It ought to be undertaken in the knowing that Palestinian rights are enshrined in international law. Ignore them and you disregard the rules-based international order.

Peace cannot be imposed. It can be an outcome of fulfilling peoples’ legitimate grievances and aspirations. That is a matter of you should definitely if.

Netanyahu has ensured his political survival and continued immunity from prosecution on corruption charges. He has deflected talk of ending occupation.

But it is a shallow sort of victory which will come at the cost of a global system which has largely made the world a less violent place for 70 years.

As one of the prime architects of the international order, the UK can and should take a leading role to save it.

In 1917, the UK authored the Balfour Declaration. That contributed directly to the ongoing enduring and dispossession of the folks of Palestine. The UK has a special responsibility to ensure that that injustice doesn’t resolve it self into the sort of vulgar apartheid that Israeli government is proposing.

The views expressed in this article belong to the writer and usually do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.