The ugly truth about millions of American jobs: They are not coming back

But at precisely the same time, 759,000 people were let go from jobs that won’t be coming back. That marks the second-largest monthly boost the United States has ever seen, topped only by an 805,000 jump in January of 2009, in the depths of the Great Recession.

There’s now a total of 3.7 million unemployed Americans whose previous jobs are gone for good. And millions more are in danger.

Temporary becomes permanent

More than 10 million Americans are currently categorized as temporarily out of work. But historically, not quite 30% of people who tell the Labor Department they are temporarily unemployed never get their job back, said Heidi Shierholz, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute, a liberal think tank.

“Even though we don’t know if the historical record will hold in this case, it’s an extremely valid concern that not all of those people are going to get called back,” she said.

People who are relying on businesses reopening their doors may be amazed to find that the temporary loss has become permanent one, said Zandi.

Some of those unemployed were holding temporary jobs that stumbled on an end. The end of a temporary job might have been more prone to be replaced by a new job in the strong job market that existed just this past year.

But most of those 3.7 million workers lost long-term jobs.

‘This is simply the beginning’

“The intensification of the virus has led to a second round of closure that might be too much for many of these businesses,” said Zandi.

The speed of the job losses is yet another reason for concern. The Great Recession had been more than a year old when it hit those record figures for permanent job losses. As economic dilemmas build, economists say you will have more permanent job cuts ahead.

“This is just the beginning of the increase in permanent job losses,” said Zandi.

The data collection problem

Boeing BA The latest government data available don’t account fully for many workers who are still at work but are expected to be let go. For example,announced plans to cut 16,000 workers , with 12,300 of those job cuts already being identified through buyouts or involuntary permanent layoffs . But virtually all of those affected workers are still at work as of today.

And deep financial dilemmas at state and local governments, most of which began a fresh fiscal year last week, are expected to result in millions of additional permanent job cuts in the coming weeks and months unless Congress agrees to new round of financial assistance.

But Zandi said he’s concerned that the great headline number in last week’s jobs report might create it tougher to get the needed help passed through Congress.

“People might look at the better than anticipated jobs numbers, they say ‘The coast is clear economically,'” that he said. “That’s the exact wrong message.”