The UAE’s perfidious normalisation plan with Israel – Middle East Monitor

One year ago I forecasted in this column that a Saudi embassy to Israel in Jerusalem was coming quickly.

With last week’s news about the United Arab Emirates, it appears we are moving closer towards such a terrible scenario.

United States President Donald Trump officially revealed that the UAE and Israel had actually signed an offer which devoted both to developing official diplomatic relations.

According to the declaration, the 2 programs will satisfy in the coming weeks to sign bilateral contracts on tourist, direct flights, “security” (for which read: the arms trade and exchange of abuse strategies), “technology” (for which read: cyberwarfare, spying and pirating dissident’s phones) and mutual embassies.

This perfidious relocation is being promoted as a “peace” arrangement in between “the Abrahamic religions”– however do not be deceived. This is simple window dressing.

The UAE– an overbearing military dictatorship controlled by outright kings– is just toeing the royal line set by Washington DC, and the big financial rewards being embeded their instructions.

Hassan Sajwani, an Emirati billionaire, gushed on Twitter that “finally,” thanks to the arrangement, Emiratis would be enabled to hope in …