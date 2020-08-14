The UAE’s peace deal with Israel is a ‘win-win solution,’ says UAE minister

The town hall in the Israeli seaside city of Tel Aviv is illuminated in the colours of the United Arab Emirates nationwide flag on August 13, 2020.

The United Arab Emirates’ peace deal with Israel is a “win-win solution” that eliminates the “looming threat” of addition in the West Bank, according to the Gulf nation’s minister of state for foreign affairs.

“We were in Arab League meetings … and the whole idea was, what do we do to stop this annexation? Somehow, annexation seemed as a looming threat that will undermine any prospects of a two-state solution,” Anwar Gargash informed CNBC’s Dan Murphy on Thursday.

His remarks were made quickly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced yesterday that both nations accepted stabilize relations, making the UAE the very first Persian Gulf state and the 3rd Arab country to have open diplomatic ties withIsrael