The UAE is working against Turkey, but for how long? – Middle East Monitor

The UAE has actually been the spearhead in the wars against the Arab countries requiring liberty, justice and equality. It has actually been turned over with the job of destabilising the area, battling Islam worldwide and acting in the lead of the counter-revolutions against the Arab Spring.

Although little in size, it has a leader with endless aspirations in Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed, without whom it might not satisfy its function. He generally deposed his sibling, Khalifa Bin Zayed, and took control of the reins with the true blessing of the United States. Such people want to compromise whatever to attain their goals, which are typically devastating for the rest people. He is the most recent in a line of individuals put in location by the opponents of the Arab and Muslim countries to strike a blow from within. The United States and its Western allies select and train such individuals prior to they are designated to their jobs. In Bin Zayed they discovered the ideal guy for the task. He can’t abide the idea of another, more capable, leader in the Muslim world.

Therein lies the factor for his individual displeasure towards Turkish President Recep TayyipErdogan The latter is an opponent who need to be combated with all of the power, cash and media at Bin Zayed’s disposal. The media is the most effective weapon in the modern-day age, and the UAE has lots of …