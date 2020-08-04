The UAE is a tool in the service of the US and Israel – Middle East Monitor

The United Arab Emirates is a reasonably a young nation that is little in both location and political weight. Nevertheless, it has the capability to conspire versus Muslims, not just in the Arab world, however likewise around the world, from Mali to Turkey, the Balkans– where it is allied with anti-Muslim Serbs– and India, in addition to China.

What sort of nation is the UAE, the group of a number of little emirates that has not yet finished its 5th years? Is it driven by self-ambition and expansionism? Or is the UAE being controlled to serve the interests of others? Where does its force and affect originated from which allows it to move north, south, east and west?

It does not really take much to see that the UAE authorities are not really in control; that they are being utilized by others. The UAE, in truth, is a state that has actually committed its resources to serve foreign programs. As Turkey’s Minister of Defence Kulusi Akar stated just recently, it is simply a pawn that is being made use of from another location by a number of nations to serve their political and military aspirations. Who are these celebrations, he asked rhetorically; on whose behalf is the UAE acting?

Akar is conscious, of course, that the UAE is a tool in the hands of the Zionists to move whenever and any place they desire. It is, for that reason, an arm of the Zionist colonial entity, …