The U.S. wanted to starve Huawei of chips. It’s working

Last Friday, the CEO of Huawei Technologies’ customer company group, Richard Yu, stated the Chinese mobile phone producer will stop establishing the chips that power its flagship smart devices, threatening the business’s position as the world’s biggest mobile phone producer.

“Huawei’s mobile phones have no chip supply, which makes our shipment volume this year a little less than 240 million units (shipped last year),” Yu said at the market occasion in Huawei’s home town of Shenzhen recently, specifying the decrease “is a huge loss for us.”

Kirin chips, which Huawei creates internal, power the business’s most innovative smart devices, however the production of Kirin chips is contracted out to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). In May, the White House forbade TSMC from taking more item orders from Huawei, a relocation that leveraged TSMC’s dependence on U.S. tech to run its factories.

Yu stated production of Huawei’s high-end Kirin chips will stop onSept 15– completion of the 120- day window the U.S. provided TSMC to surface impressive Huawei orders. Without TSMC, Huawei has no chance to produce its own chips, therefore, Yu stated, “this year might be the last generation …

