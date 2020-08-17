The U.S. Postal Service is seeking a patent for voting by phone

The U.S. Postal Service has actually been silently checking out a high- tech technique to voting that include mobile phones, QR codes and the journal innovation referred to as blockchain.

The possibilities are set out in a patent application that explains a variety of situations, consisting of one where citizens sign up to vote with an app, then cast their tally by means of a QR code gotten in the mail.

“The voter can receive the paper ballot and use a mobile device or other computer to scan the ballot with a camera. The voter can then use the mobile device to cast digital votes,” the patent application checks out.

Other areas of the application explain how election authorities might utilize blockchain innovation to preserve citizen rolls, and to make sure nobody votes two times– all while likewise making sure that who a specific picks on their tally stays a trick.

Here is a screenshot from the patent application that explains a action-by- action description of how somebody might utilize their phone to vote:

In action to a query from Fortune about whether the USPS prepares to release the tech in upcoming elections, the company supplied couple of information.

“This is a pending patent,” stated USPS representativeRoy Betts “Nothing happens this year. We will have no further comment beyond what is covered in the filing,”

The …

