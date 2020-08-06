The U.S. has long decried China’s ‘Great Firewall’—now it’s building its own

This is the web variation of Eastworld, Fortune’s newsletter concentrated on organisation and innovation inAsia Subscribe here to get future editions in your inbox.

Donald Trump campaigned for president on a guarantee to construct a “big, beautiful wall” in between the United States andMexico Now, as his quote for re-election heads into the house stretch, Trump’s leading diplomat is requiring the building and construction of another wall, this one digital, to separate the U.S. and China.

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo detailed a sweeping five-point “Clean Network” program developed to get rid of “untrusted” Chinese apps like TikTok, the extremely popular social networks platform, and WeChat, China’s leading messaging app, from U.S. app shops.

Pompeo’s require a crackdown on Chinese tech companies follows Trump’s vow to prohibit TikTok from the U.S. The president has because relented a little, concurring the app can stay if it is offered to American owners no behind September 15– and if the U.S. Treasury gets a cut of the profits.

Beijing expressed outrage at Trump’s decree. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi called it “a textbook case of bullying” TikTok’s moms and dad business, Beijing- based Bytedance, states it remains in talks with Microsoft about a possible sale.

But Pompeo’s brand-new procedures go …

Read The Full Article