The U.S. could regulate crypto mining because of energy concerns: Coinbase's Ollie Leech
The U.S. could regulate crypto mining because of energy concerns: Coinbase's Ollie Leech

Ollie Leech, CoinDesk Learn Editor, joins Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro and Seana Smith to discuss how bitcoin is performing in the market as China cracks down on crypto mining and the future of cryptocurrency regulation in the United States.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR