The two students who took on Coke and Pepsi

This week we speak with Mirco Wiegert, co-founder and employer of sodas business Fritz-Kola

Students Mirco Wiegert and Lorenz Hampl had actually chosen to establish their own soda business, however there was a catch – they had no concept how to make the carbonated beverage.

With the self-confidence of youth not letting that troublesome truth put them off, they chose to do some research study.

“We Googled for cola recipes and ingredients,” states Mirco, who was 28 at the time, in 2003.

Unfortunately, the web was not especially valuable in responding to that concern, so the two youth buddies from Hamburg, in northern Germany, needed to think about a strategy B.

They began telephoning breweries throughout the nation to see if one may be able to assist them establish a soda pop dish, and then bottle the beverage for them.