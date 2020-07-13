The two reasons Covid-19 is getting worse in the US (opinion)

Most disturbingly, the variety of day-to-day deaths has actually begun to climb up once again. Counties in Texas, where morgues are lacking area, are asking FEMA for cooled trucks to hold the dead. Dozens of states are stopping or rolling back resuming; Michigan has actually asked the National Guard to remain and continue to assist. Texas, whose guv was an early cheerleader for resuming, has actually extended its catastrophe statement.

The response is discovered in two aspects. One is the most harmful misconception surrounding Covid-19: that there is a tradeoff in between whipping the pandemic and bring back the economy. The other aspect is a President who not just appears to think that misconception however is prepared to do whatever it requires to conjure a sense of normalcy for the sake of winning re-election.





