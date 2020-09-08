The two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will launch first, 5.4″ and 6.7″ to follow

According to the time frames of the SLP (substrate-like PCB) shipments, Digitimes was able to determine that two out of four iPhone 12 will hit the market earlier than the other two. This is a theory that Digitimes has been throwing around for quite some time and it’s in contrast with other forecasts, one of which is from Bloomberg.

All theories have one thing in common, though – not all four iPhone 12 will launch at the same time. Going by the info from the SLP suppliers, the two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will make it in time – the Pro and the non-Pro variants of the 6.1-inch flavor. Their components started shipping in July while the ones – for the 5.4-inch and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 – didn’t kick off until the second half of August.

Some believe that the budget iPhones – one of the 6.1-inch models and the 5.4-inch one will be the first, but we think that’s a bit of a stretch. To maximize their revenue, and probably profits as well, Apple would have to release at least one of its high-end iPhones. And Digitime’s latest report from the supply chain confirms it one more time.

Source