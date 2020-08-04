The twisted logic of reverse listings

The postmortem is still continuous. But when the forensic analysis of Wirecard’s death is lastly total, long time fooled financiers will be especially concentrated on one concern: rather when did the cancer that eliminated the German tech star truly settle?

Last month, previous president Markus Braun was jailed for a 2nd time. Prosecutors presume that he and other senior executives had actually been synthetically pumping up Wirecard’s income considering that 2015.

But might the rot have begun much previously? One theory has it that the business, which for several years persuaded financiers that it was a soaraway success, regardless of an enormous scams at its heart, had actually never ever been appropriately scrutinised by its investors. New financiers stacked in mainly due to the fact that others had. And the standard level of analysis that would generally happen when a personal business initially signs up with the general public markets had actually not occurred in Wirecard’s case: it never ever introduced a going public with an extensive prospectus. Instead, in 2005, it reversed into a defunct shell business called In foGenie.

The tale is a cautionary one, offered the haute couture for reverse listings nowadays. In the United States, unique function acquisition business, or Spacs, in 2015 represented a quarter of all IPOs.

Perhaps the most excellent Spac news of last …