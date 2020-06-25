The Twilight Zone Season 2 Review: Jordan Peele Needs to ‘Get Out’

The Twilight Zone season 2 is now streaming on Voot Select. In late 2017, when Jordan Peele was induced to helm the prestige TV-era revival of The Twilight Zone — the sci-fi anthology series developed by the late Rod Serling in the fifties — there was considerable excitement, for the announcement came in the wake of the success and the praise showered on Peele for his directorial debut: the social satire horror Get Out. Peele’s subsequent win at the 2018 Oscars a few months later suggested that CBS had found the best candidate. But the first season of the newest Twilight Zone — which premièred in April this past year on CBS All Access in the US, but only released in India this March on Voot’s subscription-based premium tier, Voot Select — was a disappointment. Still, it was renewed for another season midway through its run.

Give them points for consistency: The Twilight Zone season 2 — available in its entirety Thursday, rather than the weekly releases last time around — remains very much a disappointment. It’s worth noting that CBS only gave critics (including us) access to three of the full total 10 episodes. The nature of an anthology series, where every episode is wholly different — with different storylines, actors, writers, and directors — means quality can vary widely, but if these episodes are to be taken being an indicator of the whole, The Twilight Zone season 2 is not worth a visit. One episode shows a bit of potential that it eventually squanders, a second is intriguing but fails to stick the landing, and a third sets out not knowing what it’s trying to achieve.

The biggest failure of the season 2 lot is titled “Meet in the Middle”, from the writing duo of actresses Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini (Misery Loves Company), and cinematographer-director Mathias Herndl, who helmed last year’s Ginnifer Goodwin-starrer “Point of Origin” episode. “Meet in the Middle” follows lonely single fella Phil (Jimmi Simpson, from Westworld) who discovers a telepathic reference to Annie (Gillian Jacobs, from Community) while out on a romantic date with an other woman. As both get to know one another, they become happier and do things they wouldn’t usually. It’s a generic meet-cute, except the two will never be actually on screen together. We only see Simpson in the flesh, with Jacobs paid off to a voice role.

From 13 Reasons Why to Netflix’s Dark, TELEVISION Shows to Watch in June

Jimmi Simpson in The Twilight Zone season 2 “Meet in the Middle”

Photo Credit: Dean Buscher/CBS

Those two factors — an uninteresting scene-by-scene romantic tale, and the clear presence of just one actor — combine to make a Twilight Zone episode that’s simply too bland. For nearly all of its runtime, you’re just staring at Simpson’s face, who is able to only develop so many different expressions. “Meet in the Middle” needed something more to showcase the telepathic link involving the two; maybe an animated world in their heads as in Pixar’s Inside Out, or something like the astral plane from the X-Men series Legion. At its heart, it’s about how precisely people could possibly get in our heads — literally here — when we’re vulnerable and willing to compromise. But it feels as though a short film concept stretched to 43 minutes, in unconvincing and boring techniques make it a listless and forgettable entry.

Written and directed by Osgood Perkins (The Blackcoat’s Daughter), “You Might Also Like” — an episode that sounds like a take-down of algorithmic recommendation engines but isn’t — is a tiny step up, though it too has just one actor occupying the screen typically. Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire) plays housewife Jane Warren in a modern-day world that has a few elements carried over from the ‘70s. Like everyone around her, she’s looking forward to getting her hands on her family’s “Egg”, which is marketed with the promise of earning everything better forever. The episode attempts to critique materialism, advertising, capitalism, and human nature, all rolled into one package. But it hardly ever really manages to lift off as you may expect it to.

The story unfolds over several hours as one day, Jane finds herself getting out of bed in her bed again and again, with no recollection of how she got there. Her dreams are seemingly composed of advertisements, one about the enigmatic and not known thing that’s the “Egg”. Jane then begins to investigate, with the help of her aloof neighbour (Greta Lee, from Russian Doll). “You Might Also Like” is mysterious if not entirely captivating, partly thanks to the fact that it is the most out-there of the three Twilight Zone season 2 episodes shown to critics. The intrigue carries over for two-thirds of the episode’s runtime, nevertheless the reveal of the twist — standard practice for The Twilight Zone — relies too heavily on exposition. It’s a shame that Perkins couldn’t notice it through with a “show, not tell” approach.

Billy Porter in The Twilight Zone season 2 “The Who of You”

Photo Credit: Dean Buscher/CBS

That leaves “The Who of You”, from director Peter Atencio (Key & Peele) and The Twilight Zone executive producer Win Rosenfeld, making his debut as a screenwriter. It’s superior to the other two, chiefly as it doesn’t forget to spend playtime with its tools. The episode starts off unconvincingly, as failed actor Harry (Ethan Embry, from Sweet Home Alabama) makes a left-field decision to rob a bank, after a fight with his live-in girlfriend he thinks is entirely about his inability to earn. At the financial institution, Harry accidentally ends up swapping his mind with the teller, before the cops arrive and arrest him. Except he is not in his human anatomy anymore. The lead detective (Daniel Sunjata, from Graceland) initially thinks Harry is acting, although not after that he starts spouting things that he wouldn’t know.

Meanwhile, the actual Harry discovers that he can body-swap with anyone by locking eyes. This becomes problematic for “The Who of You” on multiple levels. It’s impossible to imagine that Harry had never locked eyes with anybody in his life previously. Alternatively, it’s never explained if that he seemingly got his body-swapping powers through the robbery. The episode also stretches the suspension of disbelief and relies on narrative coincidence at the conclusion. For what it’s worth, there are some interesting turns because the cop tries to meet up with Harry, including at a king’s ransom teller with guest star Billy Porter (Pose). And the body-swap mechanic not merely contributes to much of the humour, but it addittionally sits well with the allegory in play, about actors engaging in the skin of these characters — quite literally.

Upon The Twilight Zone’s arrival in April this past year, The Atlantic’s Sophie Gilbert had opted so far to say: “[It’s] hard to conceive that an artist as prodigiously talented and thoughtful as Peele is creatively involved at all.” Unfortunately, that still feels true of The Twilight Zone season 2. This 2nd year of the third revival of the famed original does have an episode published by Peele, his first; it’s called “Downtime” and it stars Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) and Tony Hale (Veep). Maybe that will show what the newest Twilight Zone is with the capacity of. But while we keep hoping for a brighter future for The Twilight Zone, it seems to be stuck in the past.

The Twilight Zone season 2 is now streaming on Voot Select in India, and CBS All Access in america.