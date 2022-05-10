Ermenihaber. The Turkish news website Zhaber.com.tr covered the history of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), mentioning which party was the first to officially recognize it.

The published article mentions that Armenia was the first country in the world to recognize the Turkish Grand National Assembly. Armenia was recognized by the Turkish Grand National Assembly under the Treaty of Alexandropol signed on December 3, 1921. The Turkish website provided historical details on the terms of the Gyumri agreement.

According to the publication, the Turkish Grand National Assembly was the first of the great powers to recognize Soviet Russia, which has a very important place in the history of modern Turkey. By the Treaty of Moscow signed on March 16, 1921, Soviet Russia became the first European state to recognize the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

And TAMJ was the first of the Entente countries to recognize France.

And the first country to open an embassy in Turkey was Georgia. According to the Turkish newspaper, Georgia was very interested in establishing close relations with Turkey.