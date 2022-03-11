Istanbul 36th Criminal Court of First Instance sentenced Turkish journalist Sedef Kabaş to 2 years and 4 months in prison. The court, however, taking into account the size of the sentence և the length of Kabash’s detention, released him on parole.

Kabash was charged with two counts of “insulting the Turkish president” and “insulting a state official (Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu-ed.)”. The journalist, however, was found guilty only of insulting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo ։an.

It should be reminded that Sedef Kabash was arrested on January 22. An investigation was launched against him, as his statement made live on January 14 live on the Turkish “Tele1” TV channel was considered an insult to the Turkish President. Kabash particularly said ․ “When a cattle enters a palace, it does not become a king, but that palace becomes a barn.”

Source: E:rmenihaber.am/TRT news: