‘The Tunisia experience has become coupists’ worst nightmare’ – Middle East Monitor

Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi considered calls to dissolve parliament as “confusing and unconstitutional” and referred to plans targeting the country’s stability, aiming at sabotaging state institutions and disrupting the interests of the Tunisian people.

Ghannouchi asserted these plots, which are no further covert, intersect with local and regional agendas to disrupt the track of democratic transition in the united kingdom.

The Ennahda party leader stated within an interview with Al-Jazeera: “The campaigns of incitement and the fabricated illusions about protests in Tunisia propagandised by suspicious foreign media, is an indisputable proof of the sabotage attempts targeting the Tunisian experience.”

He continued: “Regarding calls to sack the government or withdraw confidence in the parliament speaker, these issues can only be settled by referring to the constitution and the parliament’s internal code, as these kinds of decisions are determined by specific procedures and arrangements that have to be respected. Otherwise, we would drag the country into chaos.”

Ghannouchi stressed that the democratic track in Tunisia is threatened and that people who follow events and developments, not only in Tunisia however in the region all together, can efficiently notice what exactly is being in the pipeline to distort and vilify the Arab Spring, by supporting suspicious media and launching incitement and demonisation campaigns.

He expressed that this fierce campaign has even resulted in stoking conflicts and civil wars, by backing mercenaries and militias, and through providing weapons and military equipment to destabilise the countries where popular revolutions have taken place, while looking to overthrow legitimate governments, as is currently the case in Libya.

Ghannouchi added that the ongoing attack was created to restore military regimes and hand power over to coupists, noting this kind of endeavour has been taking place since 2011 and has encountered different phases.

Ghannouchi commented on the developments in Libya, stating: “We think that the solution in Libya can only be political, as war cannot achieve stability, but it will rather deepen the rift between our Libyan brothers. The Libyan parties to the conflict are required to meet at the negotiation table and make mutual concessions in order to come up with a roadmap that would maintain unity in the country within the framework of democratic values​​, freedom and peaceful coexistence, away from rivalries, civil war, bloody coups and fuelling tribal conflicts.”

He concluded: “Our solid relations with our Libyan brothers do not permit us to stand aside. Rather, we must encourage them to reach a peaceful solution. Therefore, our position, which is the same as the official stance of the Tunisian state, was and still is consistent with the orientations of the international community in supporting the legitimacy that articulates the popular will in Libya. We are required in this regard to establish communication with the internationally-recognised government in Tripoli and the legitimate Tobruk Parliament. Passive neutrality on the Libyan issue is senseless; that is why we have been calling for positive neutrality by pushing the Libyan parties to reach a compromise and reach a political and peaceful solution.”