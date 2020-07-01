‘The Truth’ review: Catherine Deneuve shines in the mother-daughter tale

Playing an aging star estranged from her daughter might not appear to be a major stretch, but Deneuve and Japanese writer-director Hirokazu Kore-eda (whose “Shoplifters” took top honors at the Cannes Film Festival) spin that premise into a cinematic breath of fresh air.

While that episode was messy from a public-relations standpoint, every thing about her latest film is utterly simple, yet none the less moving. Much of that is due to the unapologetic nature of Deneuve’s Fabienne, who — essentially told that she was a lousy mother — makes clear that she was also a movie star, and that is where her priorities lay.

Dredging up that history happens when her daughter, Lumir (Juliette Binoche, also sensational) returns to France from New York with her actor husband (Ethan Hawke) and their young daughter (Clementine Grenier). They’ve ostensibly arrived at celebrate the release of her mom’s memoir, however they find Fabienne in more of a snit than usual, having taken a supporting role in a science-fiction movie she does not like, having a young starlet (Manon Clavel) who she resents and envies.

The movie within the movie can be about a mother-daughter relationship — albeit with a futuristic twist — that stokes and informs the tension between Fabienne and Lumir. “What a pain. Takes herself way too seriously,” Fabienne mutters throughout a terse early exchange between the two. “Who does she get it from?”

Adding to the problem, Fabienne’s longtime butler-handler Luc (Alain Libolt) unepectedly walks off the job when she fails to even acknowledge him in her book. That creates grounds for Lumir to hang in there, helping squire her mother through the movie-making process, while wanting to rein in her dismissive, imperious attitude toward practically everyone around her.

Mostly in French with some English thrown in, “The Truth” (or “La Verite” in France) may violate “Seinfeld’s” “no hugging, no learning” rule, but it earns that by giving sprinkles of humor and sadness. The film also suggests that childhood grudges and old wounds we harbor — particularly toward parents and family — may be skewed by the duration of time. “You can’t trust memory,” Luc, who has seen everything, tells Lumir.

Deneuve’s career-capping role, by contrast, is by all rights the kind that will have award voters abuzz. It’s a performance that is not soon forgotten, with the X factor being what memories linger about other aspects of her history.

“The Truth” premieres July 3 in select theaters and on demand.