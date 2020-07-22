The truth about Trump’s cognitive test (opinion)

Acing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment Test, including such tasks as pinpointing animals and drawing a clock, determines nothing besides that the taker is not struggling with mild cognitive dysfunction. (Wallace pointed out to Trump he, too, took the test and thought it was easy.) It’s not even entirely conclusive, designed as an instant screening test. It takes ten minutes and is not designed to be hard — unless, that is, you have dementia.

It would, it seems, be considered a test your average fifth grader can pass, and may not, therefore, be used (or cited) in order to determine one’s capacity for acting as an adult, never mind serving as President of the United States of America. And while no test, besides the real world connection with being President, can really prove that someone’s up to the work, there’s other well-known tests that would be much more illuminating about the President’s capacity compared to one that he keeps touting.

He may possibly consider taking the SATs — particularly considering the fact that in Mary Trump’s new book, the President’s niece alleges that her uncle paid someone to just take the test for him (a claim the White House has denied). Many argue that the SAT is a way of measuring intelligence (some would also say scholastic achievement) and Trump, as everyone knows, is just a fan of calling himself “smart. ” Who can forget the tweet in which he claimed that winning the presidential bid on his first try “would qualify as not smart, but genius … and a very stable genius at that!”

While few adults would relish the idea of taking the SATs again, studies do correlate SAT scores to those of other standardized intelligence tests. SAT scores are believed to remain stable over time, like IQ scores. Researchers at Vanderbilt University have also discovered that SAT scores can be a predictor of life outcomes beyond college years, including income and occupational achievements. The SATs also offer a great comparison point. The average score for an American student is 1069. The average score for a student entering the University of Pennsylvania, Trump’s alma mater (and where that he later in life allowed rumors to spread that he graduated first in his class), is 1475. How does Trump compare?

This just isn’t to say that the SAT is the perfect gauge of intelligence — or that high intelligence corresponds with great leadership skills. Ultimately, on Trump’s ability to successfully lead the country, the proof is in the pudding. But if the President is looking for a comparatively objective metric to prove that he’s as sharp mentally as he claims to be, the SAT may be a good place to begin.

Or, perhaps the President might consider submitting to the Myers-Briggs test, a personality test usually used by organizations to determine employees’ strengths and weaknesses. According to Myers-Briggs, there are 16 personality types, including thinkers, entrepreneurs, advocates, mediators; individuals are typically some combination of several. One’s Myers-Briggs type determines his or her capacity to make decisions and smartly interpret world events. The only problem: There is not any “best” score on Myers-Briggs, and what’s Trump or even the (self-professed) top dog in any given context?