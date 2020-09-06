The truth about ‘herd immunity’ (opinion)

Even so, his view is really a variation of that bad concept. It’s herd-immunity nearby.Dr Atlas would neglect the primarily healthy and focus just on greatest threat groups, such as the old, the ill and those with persistent medical conditions, such as weakened body immune systems.

He calls this the “smart” method, which he set out in a current opinion piece He declares to prefer “highly detailed, real-time monitoring; a smart, prioritized, intensive testing strategy for nursing home staff and residents; deployment of massive extra resources, including point-of-care testing, personal protective equipment (PPE), infection control training and rapid mobilization of CDC strike teams for nursing homes; and extra PPE and point-of-care testing for the environments with elderly individuals outside of nursing homes, like visiting nurse in-home care and senior centers.”

This concentrate on the high-risk group is definitely a terrific concept for issues like smoking cigarettes, asthma, weight problems and diabetes. Only those at threat require resources. We do not shut down schools due to the fact that of youth asthma.

But Covid -19 is an extremely infectious illness. It spreads out quickly from the strong to the weak. Without a vaccine or a treatment, you truly can’t stop it …