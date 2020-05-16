The true Josh Kelly is no ‘Pretty Boy’ | Boxing News



















Extended interview with Josh Kelly

Josh Kelly is a self-confessed armchair critic. He understands why you could have an opinion on him.

“I find myself doing it! I watch a lot of golf and think ‘how could you hit such a bad shot?’ But I then think ‘are you mad?'”

The gifted prospect nicknamed ‘Pretty Boy’ makes boxing look really easy that he attracts a roll of the eyes, and criticism has broken him. In individual he is one million miles away from what you count on.

Kelly fights along with his fingers down and his face unprotected – it is showmanship at its most interesting however, in consequence, has divided boxing followers who cannot determine if they need him to be the brand new ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed or get knocked out for daring to be completely different.

“Walk down the street and if someone wears something different people will say ‘look at him’,” Kelly tells Sky Sports. He is aware of why his expertise irks some folks nevertheless it irks Kelly that he would not obtain due credit score for creating such unorthodox strikes.

“It’s years and years of work,” he stated. “I began at 11 or 12. Coaches stated ‘you possibly can’t try this’. I’d go a full spherical out-boxing the opposite geezer. I’d get caught with one shot and everybody would say ‘we noticed that!’ But what concerning the 20 or 30 clear pictures I landed by means of his tight guard? I can field with a decent guard however I select to be as awkward as I can.

“I like to entertain.”

The flashy type contained in the ring mixed with a nickname that attracts consideration to a face that appears prefer it’s by no means been punched? People make assumptions about Kelly’s persona and can be shocked by how reserved and humble he is.

“I didn’t choose the nickname, Eddie Hearn did! I roll with it,” he sighs. “I’m beginning to not care what folks suppose.

“I’m an introvert. I simply spend time with the youngsters and the Mrs. I wish to strive completely different eating places. Low key. I like my alone time with my household, I do not like being within the public eye. The traits I painting within the ring do not switch over to actual life. People see somebody on telly and say ‘take a look at the way in which he packing containers, he should be a…’

“But it is under no circumstances. At the beginning it irritated me after I obtained criticism. Now the previous couple of years I do not waste my time worrying about what folks take into consideration me. Everyone has their two pennies’ value and I’m ready the place folks can have an opinion, so it is my fault anyway!

“Under the pressure, everybody watching, after all the training, making weight, ring-walk, atmosphere? A normal geezer in a 9-5 job would struggle. I don’t criticise him in his job. But he’s a paying pundit so he has the right.”

He is uncomfortable with the celebrity that comes along with his occupation: “When I was a kid doing good things I got recognised, but social media amplifies it. You might be on holiday and someone comes over. Or you realise people have recognised you. Should I be eating this in front of people? Should I have a beer?”

At the center of his burgeoning rivalry with Conor Benn is the back-and-forth accusation that the opposite prospect has had a simple trip.

Benn grew up rich whereas Kelly was raised in Sunderland to a working class household. Benn believes he needed to battle to show himself however Kelly’s profession is privileged due to his Olympic background.

But going to the 2016 Games in Rio was removed from straightforward, and Kelly was no shoo-in. Two years earlier he broke a leg, and he was the final male boxer to qualify for Team GB.

“The people you compete against, just in Great Britain alone, to get there! High grade fighters,” Kelly stated. “I was picked above them then fought in the qualifiers that had been changed that year to make them even harder. Then I boxed in the Olympics and was beaten by the eventual gold medallist.”

Kazakhstan’s Daniyar Yeleussinov has since been signed by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom however hasn’t exploded into the professional sport like he could have hoped. Kelly vs Yeleussinov is one other large future battle.

Kelly misplaced to Yeleussinov on the Olympics

Kelly insists his Olympic route has ready him for professional success: “Being battle-hardened is definitely the best way. You fight four or five times day to day against Cubans, Russians, Kazakhs, making weight every day. It’s a different mental challenge. But I’ve seen good amateurs not make it as a professional. But if your style is more suited to the pros then turn over and get onto small hall shows. It will be hard at first but the cream always rises to the top if you’re winning.”

Benn has accused long-term beginner boxers of shedding the love for his or her sport. Kelly stated: “In some cases, yes. But not in my case. As a professional it is a new sport, training for one fight at a time, the light at the end of the tunnel. Amateurs was like a four-year treadmill. Ask me to box without my time in the limelight for four years now? It would burn you out. The pro structure suits me.”

Kelly is unbeaten in 11, tainted by a draw on his US debut with Ray Robinson. Benn has criticised that efficiency. Robinson had misplaced three fights beforehand but additionally drew with Egidijus Kavaliauskas who has since given Terence Crawford a good run for his cash.

A European title problem in opposition to David Avanesyan will probably be his subsequent battle. Avanesyan’s crew have already hammered Kelly for withdrawing as a result of sickness from their first scheduled assembly. People take one take a look at Kelly and make assumptions however there is extra to him than meets the attention.