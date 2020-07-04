This cartoonish depiction of villainy could be dismissed as campaign season hyperbole if it weren’t informing real policy proposals. And if lawmakers desired to find the most wasteful, counterproductive and inflammatory way to confront China, they couldn’t do much better than the newly proposed Pacific Deterrence Initiative (PDI) — a multi-billion-dollar defense-spending initiative directed at countering China’s rise.

The PDI’s financial costs are significant, but so might be the costs of heightened confrontation with China — as are those of launching another military endeavor that lacks the support of the American public. Eurasia Group Foundation polling shows a solid majority of US respondents support reducing America’s military presence in Asia, not increasing it.

How much money are we referring to, in this proposed buildup?

If the Senate Armed Services Committee has its way, the plan will cost nearly $7 billion on the next couple of years and billions more in the years into the future. To lawmakers who pour money to the Pentagon’s existing $738 billion budget, which exceeds the levels reached during the Korean and Vietnam wars, $7 billion may appear like peanuts — but it’s real cash.

It wouldn’t be money well spent. The PDI is misguided and unnecessary. America’s current military may possibly, which also exceeds the peak of the Reagan buildup of the 1980s, is plenty of to address any military challenge posed by China. The US spends two and a half times significantly more than China on its military, and there’s absolutely no evidence China has ambitions to match or replace its global military machinery. China has made advances in military technology and has sparked concern among analysts with its assertive claims on islands, waters, and airspace in its vicinity, nevertheless the fact remains that China has enough problems in the home. One analyst suggests that fully half of China’s military is devoted to border or internal security, limiting its power to project power beyond its borders.

Throwing more income at tools of military confrontation isn’t just a waste of resources, but it likely invites blowback. A major military buildup in East Asia would needlessly antagonize China at a moment when cooperation with Beijing must be the focus, as it’s obviously necessary to address the world wide recession, current and future pandemics, and climate change.

Cooperation on these issues shouldn’t preclude assertive opposition to China’s human rights abuses and its crackdown in Hong Kong. But a military buildup won’t help the usa make progress on those fronts. And it could discourage American allies in Asia from accumulating their own defenses, which could fundamentally help China expand in your community.

The PDI’s plans to increase US missile defense capabilities in East Asia are especially alarming. Despite their benign name, missile defense systems are destabilizing weapons. They undermine the logic of deterrence by allowing a nation to launch an attack with less fear of a retaliatory strike. China opposed a 2017 effort to place a missile immune system in South Korea, fearing it could be used to increase US capabilities to attack China’s own retaliatory missiles as opposed to defend against North Korean strikes. They’re stunningly ineffective, besides. A former head of the Pentagon’s office of operational testing and evaluation himself testified about tests of missile defense systems, “These tests are scripted for success, and what’s been astonishing to me is that so many of them have failed.”

Washington may view its actions as defensive, but China likely sees American efforts to increase missile defense capabilities as a precursor to attacks on its interests. For starters, the PDI’s plans to boost “expeditionary airfield and port infrastructure” will soon be seen by Chinese leaders as a way for the usa to conduct extended military campaigns inside their backyard. This perception probably extends to ordinary Chinese. According to a study by the Eurasia Group Foundation, the one thing which will make American-style democracy most attractive to Chinese citizens is if “the foreign policy of the United States was more restrained.”

Unfortunately, the current political climate will not bode well for de-escalation. Domestic political factors steer policies on both sides of the Pacific. China’s provocative rhetoric toward the usa may be designed more to placate or provoke domestic audiences than to signal actual policy moves on security, trade, and the environment. And during a presidential election year in the usa, when China-bashing is a perennial campaign strategy of both political parties, harsh rhetoric by President Trump is likely designed to stoke his political base. And the Biden campaign criticized the President for not being tough enough on China.

The American public, however, has little appetite for this escalation. The leaders of the Senate Armed Services Committee claim the Pacific Deterrence Initiative will “send a strong signal to the Chinese Communist Party that the American people are committed to defending US interests in the Indo-Pacific.” But there’s little to suggest they are, specially with so much going on in the home — from the pandemic and the ensuing economic crash to demonstrations against police violence.

According to another study by the Eurasia Group Foundation, a firm majority of Americans choose to respond to China’s rising influence in Asia by reducing, not increasing, the US military presence there while transitioning regional allies toward defending themselves. The most popular reason had to complete with “eas(ing) the unnecessary burden on soldiers and taxpayers.” Clearly and understandably, Americans think their country has overextended it self in recent decades. They appear tired of a new military misadventure in Asia even if they truly are warier of China in the aftermath of the pandemic.

In the conclusion, perhaps the biggest cost of a Pacific Deterrence Initiative is not that it might misread the geopolitics and security dynamics of Asia, but that it would mistake the security interests of America — and misrepresent the political preferences of Americans.