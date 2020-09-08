The true colors of ancient statues

Artists in classical cultures such as Egypt, Mesopotamia, Greece and Rome were known to paint with a variety of hues — a practice known as polychromy (from Greek, meaning “many colors.”) So why do we always think of antiquities as colorless?
The myth of the white marble started during the Renaissance, when we first began unearthing ancient statues. Most of them had lost their original paint after centuries of exposure to the elements, and contemporary artists imitated their appearance by leaving their stone unpainted.
“The whiter the body is, the more beautiful it is as well. Color contributes to beauty, but it is not beauty. Color should have a minor part in the consideration of beauty, because it is not (color) but structure that constitutes its essence,” he wrote.
This statue of a lion from 350 BC is colorless now, but was almost surely painted with offsetting colors for the body…