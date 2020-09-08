The true colors of ancient statues

Artists in classical cultures such as Egypt, Mesopotamia, Greece and Rome were known to paint with a variety of hues — a practice known as polychromy (from Greek, meaning “many colors.”) So why do we always think of antiquities as colorless?

The myth of the white marble started during the Renaissance, when we first began unearthing ancient statues. Most of them had lost their original paint after centuries of exposure to the elements, and contemporary artists imitated their appearance by leaving their stone unpainted.

The trend continued into the 18th century as excavations brought more and more artworks to light. That’s also when Johann Joachim Winckelmann , who many consider the father of art history, literally wrote the book on ancient art, framing our modern view of it. Although he was aware of the historical evidence that sculptures were once colorful (some discoveries even had some paint left on) he helped idolize whiteness.

“The whiter the body is, the more beautiful it is as well. Color contributes to beauty, but it is not beauty. Color should have a minor part in the consideration of beauty, because it is not (color) but structure that constitutes its essence,” he wrote.