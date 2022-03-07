“Freedom”. The UN International Criminal Court in The Hague has today started the examination of Ukraine’s lawsuit against Russia. Official Ki’s demands “urgent measures to put an end to the Russian invasion.”

During today’s hearings, the Ukrainian side presents its approaches, tomorrow the judges will hear the opinion of official Moscow.

According to the judge of the International Criminal Court Joan Donahue, however, the representatives of the Russian side did not attend today’s session.

Gevorg STAMBOLTSYAN

