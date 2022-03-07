“Freedom”. The UN International Criminal Court in The Hague has today started the examination of Ukraine’s lawsuit against Russia. Official Ki’s demands “urgent measures to put an end to the Russian invasion.”
During today’s hearings, the Ukrainian side presents its approaches, tomorrow the judges will hear the opinion of official Moscow.
According to the judge of the International Criminal Court Joan Donahue, however, the representatives of the Russian side did not attend today’s session.
Gevorg STAMBOLTSYAN
Full article on the original site.
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.