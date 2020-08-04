The trees that survived the bombing of Hiroshima

When an atomic bomb was detonated over the Japanese city of Hiroshima in 1945, hundreds of thousands of individuals were eliminated and hurt.

Despite lots of survivors thinking absolutely nothing would grow in the city for years, 170 trees survived and are still growing 75 years later on.

Green Legacy Hiroshima is a job that sends out seedlings from those trees around the world, spreading out a message of hope.

Tomoko Watanabe is a co-founder of the task and spoke with Witness History.

This video was initially released in April 2020.