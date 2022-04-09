The training program for Artsakh history teachers has been launched in Stepanakert, which aims to transfer knowledge, experience and skills on modern teaching methods to teachers, particularly when presenting the political, security and information spheres of Turkey, Azerbaijan.

The training organized by the Genesis Armenia Brain Center / Foundation is a three-day course. The participants are about two dozen teachers of “Armenian և World History” subjects in Stepanakert secondary schools.

“We have already managed to implement many programs in Artsakh, the most important component of which is education. In order to remain Armenian, we must keep our mother tongue and Armenian history strong, so we start the teacher training course with history. “No force in space will force us to leave Artsakh alone, and this initiative will give new branches,” said Abraham Gasparyan, Founding Director of Genesis Armenia.

Emphasizing the role and significance of history, Samvel Vardanyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Genesis Armenia, mentioned that the student is brought up through the subject of history.

“By presenting the history of the homeland, the teachers lay the strongest foundations of patriotism among the students, instill values ​​and a will to achieve national goals. “Representing the enemy correctly is a very important factor in this context,” said Samvel Vardanyan, emphasizing that Genesis Armenia will do everything to make this process continuous and on a larger scale.

The training program was developed by historian, teacher of “Armenian History” subject, member of Genesis Armenia Suren Tazayan, who through questions and answers with his colleagues from Artsakh first tried to raise the issues related to “Armenian History” subject lessons and teaching methods.

The teachers of Artsakh think that the lessons are relatively short, the topic and the content are extensive. Another problem, according to them, is the inaccuracies in the textbooks.

“One of the main reasons for losing the last war is the current state of education and superficial knowledge about Artsakh. “Only if we know our own history and build the right educational system will we succeed,” Tazayan said.

Welcoming the next educational initiative of Genesis Armenia, Artsakh Minister of Education and Science Anahit Hakobyan said that such a measure of cooperation is very important in terms of training qualified personnel in post-war Artsakh and making serious qualitative changes through them.

The Minister thanked the think tank for keeping Artsakh in the center of attention and promoting its development through professional work.

At the end of the training, the participating teachers will receive certificates.

Genesis Armenia press release