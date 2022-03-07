Home Armenia “The tragedy of this war was not following the peace plan in... Armenia “The tragedy of this war was not following the peace plan in 1997, the author of which was Kocharyan.” Vigen Khachatryan |: Morning: By Thomas Delong - March 7, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email “The tragedy of this war was not following the peace plan in 1997, the author of which was Kocharyan.” Vigen Khachatryan |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Our captive compatriots confirmed by Azerbaijan have contacted their relatives. “FactInfo” |: Morning: Armenia 10 cases of coronavirus disease confirmed in Artsakh | Morning: Armenia “New tobacco products have appeared” ․ The National Assembly is discussing the issue of making an addition to the noisy law Morning: Recent Posts Johnson & Johnson CFO talks earnings, vaccines (NASDAQ: QRHC): Zacks Report Asks Investors To ‘Hold’ Quest Resource Stocks “You have given the most precious thing to the homeland, your child, for which... Mitt Romney Slams Donald Trump And Praises Republicans Dropping Objections See Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s reaction to Kyrie Irving’s vaccine refusal Most Popular Alen Simonyan received Sergey Kopirkin. They touched upon issues related to regional security Acting President of the Republic Alen Simonyan received on March 9 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin. Issues... Russian Defense Ministry releases documents confirming Ki’s attack on Donbas The Russian Defense Ministry has released the secret order of the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine on January 22, 2022 on the... It is the second day that our compatriots in Artsakh do not have heating,... The National Assembly is discussing the bill on making an amendment to the law "On Reduction and Prevention of Damage to Health Due to... Travis Scott Donates $5million To Charity Travis Scott is one of the biggest sensations in America. He is a musician and rapper with worldwide fame. However, Scott has had a... Robbery attack on a gas station. The crime has been revealed On February 5, at 3:35 am, a citizen called the operative control center of the police and reported that they had attacked a gas...